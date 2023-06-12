Female UFC flyweight Erin Blanchfield wants to match a record Jon Jones holds for more than a decade

Erin Blanchfield is certainly a championship-caliber prospect. With her immense potential, Blanchfield is considered a potential future champion by many in the MMA community and the UFC flyweight has set her sights on surpassing a record set by Rose Namajunas and emulating Jon Jones.

Jon Jones cemented his place in the UFC history books when he became the youngest-ever champion at the age of 23 with a spectacular TKO victory over then-champion Mauricio Rua at UFC 128 back in 2011. Jones' record stands to this day.

At UFC 289 this past weekend, Amanda Nunes announced her retirement following a spectacular and dominant unanimous decision victory over Irene Aldana. With this announcement, the women's bantamweight and featherweight divisions, which Nunes was the champion of, are now wide open.

MMA journo Aaron Bronsteter recently reported that No.4-ranked UFC flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield is currently making her case to be considered for the vacant women's bantamweight championship. The 24-year-old has set her sights on becoming the youngest women's UFC champion:

"One candidate throwing her name in the hat for the vacant bantamweight title is Erin Blanchfield, I'm told. With a Grasso/Valentina bout expected to be next at flyweight, she is interested in facing Pena for the vacant title and becoming the youngest female UFC champion ever."

The record for the youngest women's champion in the UFC is currently held by Rose Namajunas, who defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk at the age of 25 to win the strawweight championship.

Erin Blanchfield next fight: Manon Fiorot aims to end hype surrounding the UFC flyweight contender

UFC flyweight Manon Fiorot has set her sights on a potential clash against surging contender Erin Blanchfield. The 33-year-old wants to put an end to the hype surrounding Blanchfield, claiming that the 24-year-old still has a lot to prove in the sport.

In an interview with RMC Sport Combat earlier this year, Fiorot analyzed Erin Blanchfield's dominant victory over Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 69, stating:

“For me, she hasn’t really proved herself. I want to show her what the top of the division is really like, a true 125-pounder, because she didn’t really face girls with a big physique. She accepted to fight Jessica Andrade, who weighed less than the flyweight limit on fight day, around 123 pounds. Andrade took the fight on one weeks’ notice. She had just fought and was absolutely not well prepared. She also explained she had a problem during the fight, that she couldn’t breathe well." [Translated by RMC Combat Sport]

Fiorot added:

“There’s a time where you have to face some girls and win against them to prove yourself. They did the same thing with Maycee Barber. They kept hyping her until she lost a fight and it ended. Blanchfield’s hype is gonna last until she faces me, at best. So, it’s not going to last.”

