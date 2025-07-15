Female UFC star gets cheeky with Laura Sanko by poking fun at Conor McGregor’s alleged viral NSFW photo drama

Conor McGregor recently made headlines after being allegedly exposed for sending explicit photos of himself to rapper Azealia Banks in DMs. Hours later, UFC commentator Laura Sanko received a similar message, but from UFC strawweight Angela Hill.

In McGregor's viral NSFW photo drama, he sent a particularly disturbing image that involved weights. Likewise, Hill shared an image featuring weights and accompanied it with the message, "Lifting weights". Captioning the post on X, 'Overkill' wrote:

"Happy Monday @laurasanko"

Check out Angela Hill's post below:

Sanko has yet to share her reaction to Hill's post. Similarly, McGregor has also not yet addressed the buzzing NSFW controversy surrounding him.

Laura Sanko shares thoughts on potential Ilia Topuria vs. Conor McGregor fight

Ilia Topuria is currently the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. With an unbeaten record in the leading MMA promotion, Topuria holds the lightweight title and has previously held the featherweight title.

A few days ago, in an interview with Submission Radio, Laura Sanko shared her thoughts on a potential matchup between 'El Matador' and Conor McGregor, saying:

"I want something big... Do I think it's likely? You know, based on where Conor's focus seems to be, obviously not. But if we're going to sit here and pretend that Ilia's going to fight Khabib [Nurmagomedov], then why can't we sit here and pretend that Ilia could fight Conor? How insane would that be?... Can you imagine a stadium in Spain where Ilia Topuria is facing Conor McGregor? That would be bananas."

Check out Laura Sanko's comments below (23:03):

McGregor hasn't entered the UFC octagon since his loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Although he was scheduled to return and fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year, 'The Notorious' was forced to withdraw just a week before the bout due to an injury.

