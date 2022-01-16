Fernand Lopez says he knew Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane would fight each other after watching them spar

Francis Ngannou's former coach Fernand Lopez has discussed when he learned that 'The Predator' and Ciryl Gane would one day share the octagon. Lopez currently coaches Gane and backs the Frenchman to beat Ngannou in their upcoming title-unification fight at UFC 270.

When both Ngannou and Gane were training under the tutelage of Lopez, the heavyweights used to spar with one another. During one such session, Lopez claimed Gane touched up Ngannou, almost landing shots at will. That's when Lopez claims he knew 'Bon Gamin' would one day go on to fight 'The Predator':

"They were sparring and Ciryl was touching Francis with whatever he wanted to touch him with. Knees, elbows, everything. I said 'they will fight each other.' I knew that it would happen," Lopez said on the UFC 270: Countdown show.

Former coach claims Francis Ngannou wants to fight Tyson Fury because 'he thinks he can cash out'

Fernand Lopez thinks Francis Ngannou is keen to box Tyson Fury because the heavyweight champ wants to "cash out" with a boxing match which is likely to earn him a multi-million dollar payday. According to his former coach, Ngannou won't fare well in a potential boxing showdown with 'The Gypsy King'.

He also said it would take Ngannou at least three years of dedicated boxing training to put someone like Fury to the test. Even then, Lopez doesn't think the UFC knockout artist has the stamina to go the distance with someone like 'The Gypsy King':

"I think the fight makes sense for Francis because he thinks he can cash out. It would take at least three years for Francis Ngannou to be competitive from a boxing standpoint with Tyson Fury, and I mean three years only dedicated to boxing. I’m not sure Francis can ever challenge the stamina or endurance of Tyson Fury. All he can do is have a high defense, be elusive, close footwork, change direction," Lopez said.

Edited by John Cunningham