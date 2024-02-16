“Fight every two months this year” - Filipino star Lito Adiwang says he wants to be as active as possible in 2024

Few other divisions in combat sports are as stacked as that of ONE Championship’s strawweight division thanks to a big roster of talent that can consistently put on fight of the night candidates in the blink of an eye.

Filipino MMA star Lito Adiwang is widely considered among the division’s most exciting fighters to watch as he is the type to stand toe-to-toe with his opponent while also being unfazed about taking the fight to the ground.

‘The Thunder Kid’ recently came off the injury list after an 18-month spell rehabbing his knee injury and he looks better than ever after producing a lightning-quick knockout of Adrian Mattheis and a statement victory against Jeremy Miado.

Adiwang, who has since confirmed his move to Soma Fight Club in Indonesia, plans to make good on his lost time away from the ONE ring as he revealed in an interview with The MMA Superfan how active he plans to be in 2024:

“My target is to fight every two months this year. I mean if it’s possible, I would love to fight that often. Every two or three months, that’s the goal.”

Watch the full interview with Lito Adiwang below:

Lito Adiwang prepared for February 16 barnburner

As sharp a striker as there is in the vaunted ONE strawweight MMA division, Adiwang’s revenge tour continues with ONE Fight Night 19 on Friday, February 16, against Danial Williams at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

‘Mini T’ matches up particularly well with Adiwang thanks to his sharp striking, which could prove to be a major danger if the Filipino standout is not careful with his attacks.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.