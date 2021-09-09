"Fight for something bigger than yourself" - Israel Adesanya posts a heartfelt message for his friend and Olympic bronze medalist David Nyika 

Israel Adesanya is all about taking inspiration and sending it back to the world.

In a recent Instagram post, the UFC middleweight champion penned an inspiring and heartfelt message for his friend David Nyika, the Kiwi boxer who brought home a bronze medal from the Tokyo Olympics.

"Travel the world, fight for something bigger than yourself. Put it in your back or put it on your chest. As long as it means something to YOU. @davidnyika just came back from Tokyo with a bronze medal. I’m more excited to witness his future as a pro boxer. The game needs you bro, now more than ever." Israel Adesanya wrote.

Appreciating Israel Adesanya's words for him, David Nyika replied:

David Nyika won the Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo after losing in the semi-finals to Russia's Muslim Gadzhimagomedov. The New Zealander was also a gold medalist at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

With his amateur career now behind him, David Nyika is reportedly preparing to become a full-time professional.

Promoter Dean Lonergan recently said in an interview with Newshub that he was very impressed with Nyika's performance. He sees a successful career for Nyika in professional boxing.

"He's got a wonderful career ahead of him, certainly as a cruiserweight going forward. It's a division I think he can dominate if he gets the right coach number one, and number two the right sparring, the right preparation and right matchmaker," Dean Lonergan said.

Nyika made his professional debut this year, defeating compatriot Jessie Maio on the undercard of Joseph Parker vs. Junior Fa at the Spark Arena.

David Nyika acted as Israel Adesanya's sparring partner ahead of Anderson Silva fight

Israel Adesanya enlisted the help of David Nyika at Auckland's City Kickboxing gym ahead of his UFC 234 bout with UFC legend Anderson Silva.

"F**k that guy, in the most respectful way. I have to box him and he's obviously a specialist. That takes away over half my weapons and forces me to get better at one aspect of my weaponry. It goes back-and-forth, but some days, it just sucks sparring him. I'll still trip him though. I'll still throw a little knee here and there, just to keep him honest," Israel Adesanya said about David Nyika to Newshub.

The latest episode of the 'Day In The Life' series on Israel Adesanya's YouTube channel FREESTYLEBENDER was about a Puma photoshoot. In it, 'The Last Stylebender' revealed that it took him a few weeks to figure out how to spar with David Nyika ahead of the Anderson Silva fight.

Check out Adesanya's comments in the video below:

