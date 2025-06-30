“Fight this style” - Superbon breaks down a potential showdown with Japanese superstar Yuki Yoza

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon has taken notice of Yuki Yoza's arrival in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The Japanese superstar proved all the hype surrounding him is well-warranted after a stellar promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 last May, where he dominated Elbrus Osmanov.

After showcasing his immense striking repertoire on the global stage, Yoza is expected to become a major player in the bantamweight kickboxing ranks.

Superbon, of course, fights a weight class above Yoza but is not ruling out a potential showdown with him if the stars align.

The Thai megastar recently entertained questions about the Team Vasileus ace and revealed a potential game plan in case they do match up.

Superbon shared on Muaythai around the world by Yai Lamnarai's YouTube channel:

"My tactic to fight this style, I think using push kicks is an easy way to deal with it. Another thing about him is that he doesn't wrap his hands when he fights."

Both Superbon and Yoza possess an elite-level kicking repertoire, and it would be interesting to see which style would remain supreme. The 155-pound kickboxing king is well-known for his graceful head kicks, which are thrown with little to no wind-up.

Yoza, on the other hand, throws ballistic leg and body kicks with an incredible mix of speed and power.

Watch the full interview:

Superbon and Yuki Yoza's scheduled bouts

Superbon will have a front-row seat to Yuki Yoza's next bout in the home of martial arts. The 27-year-old Japanese warrior will take on Petchtanong Petchfergus at ONE Friday Fights 116 on July 18 at Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

The former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion just happens to be Superbon's close friend and teammate.

Meanwhile, Superbon will look to unify the featherweight kickboxing belts against Yoza's compatriot and Team Vasileus teammate Masaaki Noiri at ONE 173 on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

