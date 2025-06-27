  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Superbon reacts to Yuki Yoza not using hand wraps when he fights: “Is that allowed?”

Superbon reacts to Yuki Yoza not using hand wraps when he fights: “Is that allowed?”

By Ted Razon
Published Jun 27, 2025 13:54 GMT
Superbon (L) and Yuki Yoza (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Superbon (L) and Yuki Yoza (R) | Image by ONE Championship

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon finds it quite peculiar that the hard-hitting Yuki Yoza abhors using hand wraps.

Ad

The Japanese star dazzled in his global stage debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 last May, where he beat up Elbrus Osmanov for a decisive unanimous decision win.

Yoza's notoriety grew even more in his post-fight interview, where he took off his gloves, and fans saw his bare hands after a hard-fought war.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Meanwhile, a baffled Superbon reacted to Yoza's disregard for traditional hand wraps in a clip posted on Muaythai around the world by Yai Lamnarai's YouTube channel:

"I just found out recently, when he fought, that he actually doesn't wrap his hands. I didn't feel anything specific about it; I just wondered, 'Is that allowed?' I'm not sure about the rules, because I've never questioned it. But when I saw it, I started asking, 'Oh, is that allowed?' I asked a few people, and eventually got the answer that yes, it's okay not to wrap your hands."
Ad

The bewildered Thai megastar continued:

"It's not something I really pay much attention to, because at the end of the day, we're fighting anyway, and it just comes down to the punch. I always wear gloves without hand wraps in my sparring sessions. So it probably wouldn't make much difference."

Superbon rooting for teammate Petchtanong in his upcoming clash with Yuki Yoza

With Superbon lording over the featherweight division while Yuki Yoza fights at bantamweight, these two won't be facing each other anytime soon.

Ad

However, the Team Vasileus athlete's sophomore outing in ONE has been booked, and it's going to be against Superbon's good friend and teammate, Petchtanong Petchfergus.

Ad

In the same interview, the featherweight kickboxing king confidently said Petchtanong will halt Yoza's hype train at ONE Friday Fights 116 on July 18.

"I believe his kickboxing skills are still quite superior," he told Yai Lamnarai when asked about this matchup. "If you ask me, from my experience, and with it being a three-round fight in kickboxing rules, I don't think anyone in this division can beat Petchtanong, even with his age."
Ad

Watch the full interview:

youtube-cover
About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications