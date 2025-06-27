Superbon reacts to Yuki Yoza not using hand wraps when he fights: “Is that allowed?”

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon finds it quite peculiar that the hard-hitting Yuki Yoza abhors using hand wraps.

The Japanese star dazzled in his global stage debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 last May, where he beat up Elbrus Osmanov for a decisive unanimous decision win.

Yoza's notoriety grew even more in his post-fight interview, where he took off his gloves, and fans saw his bare hands after a hard-fought war.

Meanwhile, a baffled Superbon reacted to Yoza's disregard for traditional hand wraps in a clip posted on Muaythai around the world by Yai Lamnarai's YouTube channel:

"I just found out recently, when he fought, that he actually doesn't wrap his hands. I didn't feel anything specific about it; I just wondered, 'Is that allowed?' I'm not sure about the rules, because I've never questioned it. But when I saw it, I started asking, 'Oh, is that allowed?' I asked a few people, and eventually got the answer that yes, it's okay not to wrap your hands."

The bewildered Thai megastar continued:

"It's not something I really pay much attention to, because at the end of the day, we're fighting anyway, and it just comes down to the punch. I always wear gloves without hand wraps in my sparring sessions. So it probably wouldn't make much difference."

Superbon rooting for teammate Petchtanong in his upcoming clash with Yuki Yoza

With Superbon lording over the featherweight division while Yuki Yoza fights at bantamweight, these two won't be facing each other anytime soon.

However, the Team Vasileus athlete's sophomore outing in ONE has been booked, and it's going to be against Superbon's good friend and teammate, Petchtanong Petchfergus.

In the same interview, the featherweight kickboxing king confidently said Petchtanong will halt Yoza's hype train at ONE Friday Fights 116 on July 18.

"I believe his kickboxing skills are still quite superior," he told Yai Lamnarai when asked about this matchup. "If you ask me, from my experience, and with it being a three-round fight in kickboxing rules, I don't think anyone in this division can beat Petchtanong, even with his age."

Watch the full interview:

