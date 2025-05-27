“Fighting without bandages since my K-1 days” - Yuki Yoza shares reasoning behind not using hand wraps in his matches

Yuki Yoza proved the hype surrounding him was real when he dominated Elbrus Osmanov in his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 last May 23.

After putting on a stellar performance that left a lot of jaws on the floor, fans were mesmerized even more when the Japanese fighter took off his gloves, revealing his bare hands during the post-fight interview.

Turns out, Yoza fought 'Samurai' for three explosive rounds without hand wraps on. This isn't anything ordinary for the 27-year-old star, who admitted he's been fighting like this for the majority of his career.

"I've been doing Kyokushin karate since I was 6 years old," Yoza told Mitch Chilson in his in-ring interview at Lumpinee Stadium.

"In karate, you fight barehanded without gloves or bandages. For me, when I have bandages, I tense up due to my karate background, so I've been fighting without bandages since my K-1 days."

Yuki Yoza certainly dazzled in his first foray in the home of martial arts. His disdain for hand wraps and the extra layer of protection they bring has made him even more endearing to the global audience.

One thing's for sure, the Team Vasileus man has arrived and could soon become a major player in the stacked bantamweight kickboxing division.

Yuki Yoza's simple explanation why he doesn't use hand wraps

Yuki Yoza's skill, tenacity, and charisma were on full display at ONE Friday Fights 109. Fans were treated to his affable personality as well, especially when he revealed why he prefers foregoing the traditional hand wraps in his fights.

The Japanese striker said in his in-ring interview:

"I’m crazy. I love fighting, and right now, I’m quite crazy. And I don’t need that hand wrap."

The full replay of Yoza's incredible debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 is available via ONE's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo restrictions may apply.

