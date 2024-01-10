“Fighters give their all” – John Lineker on why ONE Championship’s bantamweight division is the best in the world

Brazilian MMA superstar John Lineker is proud and excited to be competing in the bantamweight division of ONE Championship, which he considers to be the best in the game right now.

The former bantamweight world champion made this assertion in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, highlighting how the fighters in their weight class are true warriors who always go out to provide an exciting fight each time.

‘Hands of Stone’ said:

“In this division, fighters give their all inside the [circle] and always make fights a real war. So, I believe that's what makes fans enjoy the fights in our weight division.”

Since coming on board in the promotion in October 2019, John Lineker has had a lot of success, winning six of his seven fights so far.

His lone defeat came in February last year to compatriot Fabricio Andrade, where he lost the ONE bantamweight MMA world title. He has since bounced back from it, winning back-to-back matches, the most recent over Filipino contender Stephen Loman in September by unanimous decision.

Apart from Lineker and Loman, among those crowding Andrade in the division are Kwon Won Il of South Korea and Artem Belakh of Russia.

John Lineker positions himself for another title shot with win over Stephen Loman

‘Hands of Stone’ outdueled ‘The Sniper’ in their battle of bantamweight contenders, winning by a hard-earned unanimous decision.

The victory put him back on track to challenging once again fellow Brazilian Fabricio Andrade, who took the bantamweight gold from him in February last year.

While waiting for another title shot, Lineker was supposed to compete in his first Muay Thai match later this month against veteran Liam Harrison. The contest, however, had to be canceled after the British striker reportedly suffered an injury.