“Finish without regret” - Masaaki Noiri vows to leave it all on the line in interim world title clash against Tawanchai at ONE 172

Masaaki Noiri is determined to leave it all on the line when he faces off against Tawanchai PK Saenchai for possibly the biggest fight of his career.

The Japanese superstar will take on Tawanchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Taking to Instagram, Noiri said he can't wait to trade bombs with the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion in front of his hometown fans in Japan.

The former K-1 Kickboxing champ added he'd unleash maximum offensive firepower once the bell rings in his high-profile showdown against the Thai superstar.

Masaaki Noiri posted:

"Three weeks to go. Finish without regret, I want to fight soon."

Noiri is one of this generation's best kickboxers and was a former two-division K-1 Kickboxing champion before joining the ONE Championship roster in June 2024.

Although he struggled to get into his rhythm on the global stage, Noiri found his reprieve in his last matchup when he scored one of his best knockout finishes in his career.

Noiri faced off against the dangerous Shakir Al-Tekreeti at ONE 170 in January this year and put on an utterly dominant performance in their Bangkok showdown.

The 31-year-old battered Al-Tekreeti with low kicks for much of the first round before he shattered the Iraqi striker's right leg into two with a well-placed shot in the opening seconds of the first round.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Masaaki Noiri proud to carry the Japanese flag at ONE 172

ONE 172 will certainly be one of the biggest events ONE Championship will put on this year, and Masaaki Noiri is ready to carry the Japanese identity inside the hallowed Saitama Super Arena.

Noiri said in the card's press conference that he wants Japanese fighters to make a clean sweep of their fights on the March 23 card.

Of the 14 announced fights, 12 feature Japanese fighters including the main event between Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon

"I'm truly excited to face my toughest opponent yet on the incredible stage of ONE's Japan event. As this is a Japan event, I believe all of us Japanese fighters must win. Particularly, Takeru and I absolutely must secure victories. I want to win impressively before Takeru's fight and pass the baton to him on a high note. Please look forward to it."

