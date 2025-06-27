"Fire they got GSP for it," "GSP vs. Khabib" - Fans buzz over Drake’s OVO x UFC collab teaser ahead of June 27 drop

The new OVO x UFC collaboration by Drake has taken social media by storm. Georges St-Pierre's feature on the teaser video has added a cherry on top.

With the drop scheduled during the international Fight Week on June 27, the trailer sparked playful discussions and humorous reactions from fans across social media.

Check out the teaser below:

Fans laughingly considered a five-round co-main event pitting Drake against Kendrick Lamar, while others rejoiced with the casting of 'Rush' as the perfect nod to UFC greatness in a campaign built on legacy and spectacle.

One of them said:

“Fire they got GSP for it"

Another fan wrote:

"Are we getting GSP vs. Khabib?"

Few others wrote:

"Cool George seems to be the face of the collab."

"Love to see it. Drake and UFC both goated"

Check out all reactions below:

Screenshot of fan comments and reactions on Drake's new collaboration,. along with Georges St-Pierre. [Screenshot courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Georges St-Pierre says he'd rather face Francis Ngannou than Bas Rutten in a street fight

Georges St. Pierre once mentioned that he would rather fight Francis Ngannou than Bas Rutten in a street fight. Fightercrib posted an old clip on their Instagram account, which showcased St. Pierre's conversation with podcaster Lex Fridman, where he talks about the dangers of a street fight.

He said:

"In a street fight, I would fight Francis Ngannou than fight Bas Rutten... Very often people ask me the difference between a street fight and a fight in [MMA]. The difference is the street there is no referee. The best thing to do never show your center line. Always go on the side and put you hand up like this. Now that's one of the best things to do, it's a self-defense tactic that is used all around the world cause from there, the distance that I have to travel to cause a lot of damage to him is very minimal."

Check out the Fightercrib's post featuring Georges St. Pierre's comments below:

