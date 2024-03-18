"Firepower is not as important as accuracy" - Muay Thai king Prajanchai picks precision over strength

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai believes that when it comes to a battle between power and precision, the latter will always come out on top.

The 29-year-old Thai striker doesn't see power as the decisive factor in a fight, especially when one marginalizes accuracy in a fight.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym star offered:

"I think firepower is not as important as accuracy. If your hit lands on a critical point, you can knock your opponent out without using much firepower."

Thankfully for him, Prajanchai never fails to back his power with his inch-perfect precision.

Across six fights on the global stage of ONE, the fighter with over 400 bouts under his belt has displayed his electrifying arsenal, with those two traits helping him across some remarkable finishes against Joseph Lasiri and Sam A-Gaiyanghadao.

The Bangkok native hopes it will pave the way to another handsome victory when he returns at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

That evening, the Thai warrior goes toe-to-toe with ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella in an attempt to secure two-sport world championship status.

As tough as the matchup may sound on paper, the 'art of eight limbs' specialist is prepared to leave the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with an upsetting win to write his name into the history books.

"A valuable thing in my life" - Prajanchai on securing two-sport status

When he makes the long walk inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' next month, Prajanchai knows he could just be minutes away from claiming a first kickboxing world title to his accolade.

And it's a dream that he admits only a select few can go on to achieve in the martial arts realm.

In the same interview with the promotion, the Thai concluded:

"For me, becoming a double champion is a valuable thing in my life."

However, before he dreams of moving into a league of greatness, the Bangkok-based star will have to make sure he can find a way to zap the Canadian-Italian divisional king in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and the ONE Super App in Asia primetime on April 5. Check out your local listing for more details.