First Jamahal Hill, then Jon Jones - Teammate lays down Israel Adesanya's roadmap after UFC 287 win

Dan Hooker recently claimed that if Israel Adesanya beats Jamahal Hill for the light heavyweight title, he is confident his City Kickboxing teammate will fight Jon Jones at heavyweight next.

After Adesanya's massive title-winning victory over longtime rival Alex Pereira at UFC 287, speculation as to who 'The Last Stylebender' could face next has been brewing. Given that the Nigerian-born Kiwi has just about cleared out the top end of the middleweight division, viable challengers for the title are slim pickings.

While names like Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis are making the rounds on social media, there is some uncertainty over how strong their case to challenge for middleweight gold is.

Dan Hooker recently chipped in on the discussion and quote-tweeted a clip of Ariel Helwani discussing a potential Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones super-fight. The UFC lightweight laid out a plan of action for his teammate, naming two champions that Adesanya could face next.

'The Hangman' tweeted:

"Izzy beats Hill for the LHW strap I guarantee he’d fight Jon at HW."

While the prospect of Israel Adesanya challenging Jon Jones for the heavyweight title seems quite the reach, Dan Hooker appears convinced it will happen.

Dana White suggested after UFC 287 that Alex Pereira will be moving up to light heavyweight, and things could get very interesting if Adesanya does indeed move up to challenge Jamahal Hill for the 205-pound strap. Notably, 'The Last Stylebender's coach Eugene Bareman has also called for a fight against Hill.

Fans react to potential Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones fight

In a recent episode of The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani suggested that a blockbuster matchup between Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones is the biggest fight that the UFC can make right now.

Given that the two men have gone back-and-forth online in the past, Helwani claimed a matchup between them could be possible now that Jones is back in action. While Sonnen didn't see the fight materializing, Adesanya's teammate Dan Hooker is convinced that his teammate will take on 'Bones' down the line if he claims the light heavyweight title as well.

However, fans weren't amused by this Twitter interaction and made their feelings known in the comments section.

One user clearly believes it's a mismatch:

"Y'all trying to end Izzy career early?"

Another user brought up the fact that Adesanya has already tried his hand at light heavyweight and lost:

"C'mon guys… if Jan overpowered him at 205, Jon Jones would eat him alive. This would not even be sanctioned."

One fan claimed that the middleweight champion would be "lucky" to survive even five minutes in the octagon with Jon Jones:

"Izzy would be lucky to last 5 minutes with HW Jones, lets not even go here."

Another fan stated that Jones is just "too big" for 'The Last Stylebender':

"The Jon ship has sailed, he too big."

Check out more fan reactions below:

