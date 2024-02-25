"First round knockout" - Early predictions for Renan Ferreira vs. Francis Ngannou flood X after former finishes Ryan Bader at PFL vs. Bellator

MMA fans have started making their predictions for a possible Renan Ferreira vs. Francis Ngannou fight.

Ferreira was recently seen in action on Feb. 24 when he took on Bellator champion Ryan Bader in a heavyweight clash in the main event of PFL vs. Bellator. 'Problema' made quick work of his opponent and knocked him out just 21 seconds into the fight.

Before the fight, Ngannou had expressed interest in fighting the winner of Bader vs. Ferreira in his PFL debut. Thus, the Brazilian's victory has resulted in several MMA fans weighing in on a possible showdown between Ferreira and 'The Predator'.

One individual jokingly discussed Ferreira's chances before picking Ngannou to emerge victorious in the fight.

"Honestly, Renan is a lot bigger than people realize. If he can stay on the outside and utilize his jab, I could easily see Francis Ngannou by first-round knockout."

Another user made light of Ferreira's victory against Bader on Feb. 24.

"Bro beat a 40-year-old Bader and now everyone thinks he's some crazy fighter."

One person predicted that the fight would either end in a first-round knockout or a one-sided decision victory - both in favor of the Cameroonian.

"Ngannou by 1st round sub, or snooze fest 50-45 wrestling control. Francis was smart enough not to stand with Gane, he won't with Renan."

One MMA fan claimed that the former UFC heavyweight champion could beat any athlete in MMA.

"Ngannou defeats every fighter in the world at MMA."

MMA fans discuss Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira [Image credits: @VerdictMMA on 'X']

Ngannou is currently scheduled to take on Anthony Joshua in a boxing clash. The heavyweight clash will consist of 10 rounds. The bout will take place on March 8 and the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will serve as the host.