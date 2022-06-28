"First time in the history of fighting" - Brendan Schaub lauds Sean O'Malley and Paddy Pimblett for not allowing UFC to have power over them

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has praised bantamweight Sean O'Malley and lightweight Paddy Pimblett for building their brand outside of the UFC.

'Sugar' and 'The Baddy' are two of the organization's biggest prospects. O'Malley made his UFC debut in 2017 and has fought eight times (7-1) since. Every one of O'Malley's seven wins has earned him either a Fight of the Night or Performance of the Night bonus.

Pimblett, meanwhile, is a former Cage Warriors lightweight champion who made his UFC debut much later, just last year in 2021. The British prospect has only fought twice but finished each fight in the first round, earning himself two POTN bonuses.

Speaking on The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' claimed that Sean O'Malley and Paddy Pimblett are the first fighters of their kind to have so much power over the UFC despite still being relatively new.

"The UFC is starting to pay these big names because the issue they're having now is guys like Sean O'Malley and Paddy Pimblett, they don't have to fight. They're making so much goddamn money outside the octagon, the UFC doesn't have a lot of power over them anymore. It's fantastic. Again, you gotta be an outlier or a unicorn like O'Malley or Pimblett in order to make this kinda money... First time in the history of fighting we have guys like this, it's fantastic."

Both men will return to the octagon in July, each taking a fight that is a step-up in competition. 'Sugar' will face the No.9-ranked Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 this weekend, with the hopes of moving up in the 135-pound rankings.

'The Baddy', meanwhile, will make his third appearance when the UFC makes its second stop in London this year. On July 23, Pimblett is set to face Jordan Leavitt in front of his home UK crowd.

Dana White compares Paddy Pimblett and Sean O'Malley

As well as many fans making the comparison, even UFC president Dana White has admitted that Pimblett and O'Malley's meteoric rise in the octagon is very similar.

At UFC London back in March, Dana White responded to reporters after Pimblett earned himself yet another first-round stoppage in front of his home crowd.

"I don't know, I mean it's close. They're both huge. I mean, the difference between a guy like Paddy [and O'Malley] – these guys that are from England or Brazil or China or where ever it is – they've got a whole country behind them, you know what I mean? America doesn't really work like that. So when you can become a star like O'Malley is in America, that's a big deal."

Pimblett and O'Malley have both talked trash to each other on social media, teasing fans about for a potential clash between the pair. As well as it seeming unlikely due to their weight difference, 'Sugar' revealed the pair have now met and become friends, putting any rumors to bed.

Fans will be hoping that both Paddy Pimblett and Sean O'Malley can continue their rise within the UFC. While the pair are doing well financially outside the octagon, both have also recently signed new deals with the organization.

