"We're boys" - Sean O'Malley talks about wild first time meeting Paddy Pimblett

Sean O'Malley and Paddy Pimblett are two of the most talked-about young prospects in the UFC. Between their charisma and exciting fighting styles, 'Sugar' and 'The Baddy' continue to grow their fanbases while slowly climbing up their weight classes.

Although their chances of fighting each other are slim because of the weight difference, the idea of the two meeting in person is comical. During an episode of the BroMalley Show, O'Malley detailed the first time he met Pimblett by saying:

"I got to meet my boy Paddy, we're boys, we both talked shit on each other a couple of times. Him and Meatball were faded. They were turnt up."

O'Malley met Pimblett and Molly McCann at UFC 274 in Phoenix, Arizona. All three fighters were enjoying their time off from training for their next fight. 'Sugar' will take on Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 on July 2.

Meanwhile, 'Meatball' will go up against Hannah Goldy at UFC London on July 23. Finally, 'The Baddy' does not have an official fight scheduled, but rumors continue to swirl around potential opponents, including Ottoman Azaitar.

Sean O'Malley says he's back to sparring for the first time since November

O'Malley last fought seven months ago against Raulian Paiva at UFC 269. 'Sugar' looked phenomenal and executed his elite striking to score a first-round knockout.

Now that his next fight at UFC 276 is approaching, the American has started to kick his training into high gear. During an episode of the BroMalley Show, he had this to say about sparring for the first time in a while:

"I sparred yesterday for the first time. I just did one round with my boy Mario. It's crazy. Me and Mario have been sparring for like eight years now. It's nice because I haven't sparred since three weeks before my last fight. So, I haven't sparred since November."

O'Malley is not the first fighter to be open about his limited amount of sparring. Max Holloway is another fighter who advocates for less sparring to ensure the fighter is not taking accumulated brain damage over time without getting paid.

'Sugar' needs to limit his damage if he wants to have a long and successful career. Despite showing flaws at times, the American's ability to win fights and sell tickets makes him a hot commodity for the UFC.

