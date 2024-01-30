"First transgender title fight in UFC history?" - Fans react as old photos of Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway in dresses resurface ahead of UFC 300

Fans recently reacted to old pictures of Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway wearing dresses.

While the two UFC stars are known for their fierce battles in the octagon, they do have a sense of humor and rarely shy away from participating in some light-hearted banter. Both striking savants have confidently donned women's attire for different reasons in the past.

Last Halloween, Holloway and his partner, Alessa Quizon, chose a gender-bender theme for the spooky season. They dressed as each other, with 'Blessed' wearing one of his wife's dresses and his partner cosplaying her husband. On the other hand, Gaethje once wore a blue crepe maxi swing dress as punishment after losing a Fantasy Football bet with his best buddies.

The two are set to face each other in a BMF title fight at the milestone UFC 300 event on April 13. The event will go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. MMA-based X handle @MmaUnderdogs recently posted a picture showing the two in dresses and asked:

"Will this be the first transgender title fight in UFC history?"

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"Justine Gaethje and Maxine Holloway?"

Another fan wrote:

"We already had [Cris] Cyborg vs. [Amanda] Nunes."

One user wrote:

"The 'B' in LGBTQ stands for BMF title."

Check out some more reactions below:

Justin Gaethje expecting a "war" against Max Holloway at UFC 300

Justin Gaethje recently shared his thoughts on his upcoming BMF title fight against Max Holloway at UFC 300. 'The Highlight' believes he has what it takes to secure a knockout win and recalled his stoppage victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

While Holloway has 32 professional fights under his belt, he's never been knocked out. Meanwhile, Gaethje has a record of 25-4, with 20 of those wins coming via knockout. Unsurprisingly, 'The Highlight' wants to put Holloway's chin to the test on April 13.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Gaethje discussed Holloway's fighting prowess and shared his two cents on how he saw their fight playing out. He stated:

"I have 25 wins and 20 knockouts, I’m pretty proud of that. That’s one thing I tried to sustain throughout my career, purposefully. So yeah, that’s something that I’m shooting for. Same thing with Tony Ferguson. Nobody had ever finished him."

He continued:

"This could be a war, a battle of attrition. If I can’t find him, then I can’t hurt him. He never stops. He’s constantly creating angles and constantly creating pressure and it could be a tough fight."

Catch Gaethje's comments below (9:55):