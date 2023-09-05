MMA Twitter freaks out after spotting Justin Gaethje rocking a dress - "After watching Israel Adesanya's documentary on toxic masculinity"

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje's name is often synonymous with fierce battles and memorable knockout victories inside the octagon.

His crowning achievement came at UFC 291 when he clinched the BMF (Baddest Mother F***er) championship with a spectacular head-kick KO against Dustin Poirier. This victory underlines Gaethje's unwavering spirit and resilience, qualities that earn him respect from fans and peers alike. Many consider this attribute a quintessential emblem of his resolute masculinity.

However, Gaethje recently surprised his fanbase by revealing a different facet of his personality. A series of online videos surfaced, showcasing him confidently donning a blue crepe maxi swing dress.

Needless to say, MMA fans were perplexed, wondering about the rationale behind Gaethje's choice to wear a dress. Subsequently, it came to light that the American was ranked at the bottom among his friends in last year's Fantasy Football draft. Gaethje had lost a bet and, in accordance with the agreed-upon consequences, donned the distinctive blue dress as a humorous penalty.

Several fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the video, with former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman writing:

"I have so many questions?"

Meanwhile, another fan claimed that Justin Gaethje might have drawn inspiration from Israel Adesanya's documentary, 'Stylebender,' given the UFC middleweight champion's influential role in challenging conventional notions of masculinity through his rising popularity:

"After watching Israel Adesanya's documentary on toxic masculinity."

Yet another fan simply wrote:

"LOL, he's a good sport."

Check out some of the best reactions below:

Josh Thomson offers advice to freshly crowned 'BMF' champion Justin Gaethje

Former UFC lightweight contender Josh Thomson shared some valuable guidance to the recently crowned BMF champion Justin Gaethje regarding a fight against retired UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal, the inaugural BMF champion, retired from the sport in April 2023 after four consecutive losses inside the octagon. The 38-year-old is now contemplating a return and has set his sights on a fight against Gaethje for the BMF championship.

Thomson, speaking on the 'Weighing In' podcast, expressed enthusiasm for a potential BMF title bout between Justin Gaethje and Jorge Masvidal, stating:

“I mean if I’m Justin, what I’m doing is I’m waiting for (Masvidal). After I get my next title shot, I will probably do one last fight for the BMF against Masvidal. That’d be a money fight. Say my goodbyes. I think my retirement fight would be – and then that gives Masvidal time to get even more fat. Be out of the sport a little bit longer while Justin’s been training for title shots.”

Catch Thomson's comments below (58:00):