Israel Adesanya announces release date of new movie with a powerful message - "Fake masculinity and lack of emotional intelligence"

Israel Adesanya recently revealed that his new documentary film 'Stylebender' will hit the big screens on September 28 and encouraged his fans to watch the true-to-life movie for its powerful message.

'The Last Stylebender' is undoubtedly among the biggest superstars in the UFC today, and the Nigerian-born Kiwi promises to draw massive crowds whenever he competes. As one of the most dominant middleweight champions ever, Adesanya has built a solid legacy in MMA and continues to awe fans with his incredible striking and kickboxing artistry.

Unsurprisingly, Israel Adesanya will now star in a film named after his popular monicker. The documentary will reportedly follow the UFC star's journey as a combat sports athlete, starting from his momentous title win in 2019. The film unravels the mindset that drives Adesanya towards pursuing greatness while painting a portrait of his charismatic personality.

In a recent tweet, 'The Last Stylebender' urged his fans to watch the documentary and promised to show men "a true way of being." He wrote:

"The Main Character. Even if I wasn’t the protagonist, I’d implore everybody to see this film (especially men). We can’t keep living like this, fake masculinity and lack of emotional intelligence…let me show you, brothers, a true way of being, love and care for yourself. Always love."

Israel Adesanya continues to take shots at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya isn't planning on burying the hatchet with Dricus Du Plessis anytime soon.

After Du Plessis unexpectedly knocked Robert Whittaker out at UFC 290, Adesanya got into the octagon, and the two shared an extremely heated faceoff.

After that incident hyped up their ongoing rivalry, fans expected the South African to challenge for the middleweight title next.

Unfortunately, Israel Adesanya later revealed that Dricus Du Plessis suffered a foot injury that ruled him out of their highly anticipated title fight. He posted a video on social media blasting the South African, calling him various colorful iterations of the word coward.

In a recent interview with The Halfcast Podcast, Adesanya continued his crusade against 'Stillknocks' and said:

"Now he doesn’t wanna fight. Even after [UFC 290], he’s like, ‘Oh, bro, all you had to do was put some gloves on, we could have got it on right there.’ Bi**ha** f**k. You wouldn’t have. ‘Cause guess what? He didn’t want it."

He continued:

"He’s not a scared man, he’s a tough dude. He’s very crafty, and he’s got a good team behind him... I don’t think he’s a scared man, but I’ll tell you he’s scared of me. When you look in someone’s eyes, you just know straight away."

