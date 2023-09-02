"It's my way of life" - Jorge Masvidal refuses to shut the door on UFC return, teases BMF title matchup

Jorge Masvidal's career, which spanned 52 fights, came to a deflating end in April when he lost to Gilbert Burns by way of a lopsided unanimous decision at UFC 287. His fourth consecutive loss convinced 'Gamebred' that he no longer could contend with the skills of the welterweight division's best.

So, in front of his hometown faithful in Miami, Florida, Jorge Masvidal announced his retirement from MMA. But now, just five months afterward, the soon-to-be 39-year-old has walked back on his commitment to life as a retired fighter if the right opponent is dangled in front of him: Justin Gaethje.

According to Masvidal, Gaethje should consider facing him at welterweight in defense of the BMF title he once held:

"I think he should defend it against me at 170, if you ask me, man. That’s what should happen. If I was to come back to the sport. That’s a big if. That’s something in the future, I never knock off coming back to fighting, because I love fighting. I love fighting. It’s my favorite pastime, It’s my favorite sport, it’s my way of life. So, I can never say I’m not going to fight."

Not long ago, UFC 291 served as the last pay-per-view for the month of July, and it was headlined by Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, both of whom competed for the BMF belt, a symbolic title that Jorge Masvidal first won. However, upon 'Gamebred's retirement, the title, originally a one-off, was used as the crown jewel of UFC 291.

Gaethje claimed it after knocking Poirier out with a spectacular head kick. Masvidal was part of the event, as he had requested to wrap the belt around the winner's waist. Only he expected Poirier, his teammate and friend, to win. Instead, he draped the title over Gaethje's shoulder.

While Jorge Masvidal would certainly be a high-profile opponent, Justin Gaethje appears to have his sights set on either a money fight with Conor McGregor or an undisputed lightweight title fight against the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2.