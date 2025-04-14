“Fixing weaknesses” - Thai superstar Superbon deep in his lab ahead of inevitable unification bout vs Masaaki Noiri

Superbon isn't waiting for an official fight announcement. The Thai superstar is already hard at work. The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion has begun preparations for his anticipated world title unification showdown against interim world champion Masaaki Noiri.

Taking to Instagram, Superbon showed that he’s working on his boxing ahead of his match against Noiri. Superbon undoubtedly has one of the most lethal kicking arsenals in combat sports, but observers have pointed out that his boxing has been his area of weakness.

"Fixing weaknesses," Superbon captioned a recent Instagram post showing him sharpening his boxing combinations at Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok.

The focus on the Sweet Science highlights the featherweight kickboxing king’s commitment to addressing potential vulnerabilities against Noiri, the former two-division K-1 champion known for dreaded boxing.

While no date or venue has been announced for their collision, Superbon's proactive approach reflects the significance of the impending matchup between two of kickboxing's elite talents.

Superbon was the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, but his reign was stopped when he lost to Chingiz Allazov in his second world title defense at ONE Fight Night 6.

He eventually captured the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title when he beat Marat Grigorian in April 2024 before getting elevated to undisputed status when Allazov announced his retirement in August of that year.

Noiri, meanwhile, earned his interim world title with a spectacular third-round TKO win over ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 in March 2025.

Superbon says he's barely taken any days off in preparation for Masaaki Noiri

Superbon isn't just focused on specific technical improvements, but he's already in full training mode while waiting for that phone call.

In an interview with Nick Atkin, the 34-year-old said he’d rather polish his craft instead of waiting for ONE Championship’s phone call.

He said:

"I'm not really sure because I'm waiting for the offer from ONE Championship. But yeah, everyone said that it's going to happen like that, so I'm preparing myself already. Because preparing is better than not, so I have started training."

