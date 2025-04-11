“I can fight tomorrow” - Thai superstar Superbon says he can step between the ropes the moment ONE Championship calls

Superbon is ready to either step between the ropes or enter the Circle; all he needs is that phone call from ONE Championship.

In an interview with Nick Atkin, the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion said he's practically in fight shape and ready to take on all comers.

Superbon has an inevitable world title unification match against Masaaki Noiri, the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion. But, ONE Championship has yet to announce the fight officially.

He said:

"I can fight tomorrow, but I don’t know what they’re going to offer for me."

Superbon is widely regarded as one of this generation's greatest fighters and was considered the best pound-for-pound kickboxer a couple of years back.

He's since taken a shot at two-sport supremacy, but fell short against Tawanchai PK Saenchai in his bid for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

The 34-year-old now waits for his world title unification match against Noiri, once all the technicalities have been sorted out.

Noiri, a two-division K-1 Kickboxing champion, shocked the world in March when he stopped Tawanchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172 at Saitama Super Arena.

Determined to put on a show in front of his home fans, Noiri brought the fight to Tawanchai, ultimately scoring the TKO win in the third round of their matchup.

Superbon says he's already training for his anticipated collision against Masaaki Noiri

Even though he's yet to sign the paperwork, Superbon is hard at work putting his body through the wringer in preparation for his inevitable showdown against Masaaki Noiri.

Superbon, who owns and heads the Superbon Training Camp, said he's already working to get into perfect shape in anticipation of his world title unification match against the Japanese standout.

He said in the same interview with Nick Atkin:

"I'm not really sure because I'm waiting for the offer from ONE Championship. But yeah, everyone said that it's going to happen like that, so I'm preparing myself already. Because preparing is better than not, so I have started training.”

Watch Superbon's entire interview below:

