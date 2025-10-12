  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Flat lines Jones and Pereira in the same night" - MMA world reacts as Tom Aspinall shares explosive training video ahead of UFC 321

"Flat lines Jones and Pereira in the same night" - MMA world reacts as Tom Aspinall shares explosive training video ahead of UFC 321

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Oct 12, 2025 12:14 GMT
MMA world reacts to Tom Aspinall
MMA world reacts to Tom Aspinall's latest training footage. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC heavyweight kingpin Tom Aspinall recently shared training footage ahead of his upcoming title defense against the former interim champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 in two weeks at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Ad

Aspinall has not returned to action since successfully defending his interim title against Curtis Blaydes last year. He was crowned the undisputed champion earlier this year after Jon Jones announced his retirement from the sport. Aspinall is now scheduled to make his first title defense against Gane. The bout will mark 'Bon Gamin's' third attempt to attain undisputed status in the UFC.

The Englishman stunned the MMA world by sharing training footage on Instagram, where he was seen unleashing powerful punches on the heavy bag and also working the speed bag.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Tom Aspinall's post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The post sparked several fan reactions on the platform, with one user commenting:

"Reality is [Aspinall] flatlines Jones and Pereira in the same night if he wanted to."

Others wrote:

"My God, I'd have retired too."
"I'm not surprised that [Jones] is scared."
"Gane will not survive one minute."
"Must be the most down-to-earth hard worker in the UFC. Nobody deserves to be champ more, other than maybe Alex [Pereira]."
Ad

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]
Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]

Alex Pereira believes Ciryl Gane could present trouble for Tom Aspinall

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira believes that Ciryl Gane could pose a serious challenge to Tom Aspinall in their upcoming showdown.

Ad

During an interview with MMA Fighting, ‘Poatan’ stated that Gane’s diverse skill set, speed, and footwork could potentially pose problems for the champion, noting that the Frenchman’s abilities extend beyond mere aggression and power.

"It's a tough fight. Tom is a complete fighter, but I do think he has fought a lot of aggressive guys, and I think Gane is a guy who is going to do a lot of movement, he is going to be a little more cautious, and just moving around a lot. I might frustrate Tom. So, first, second, third round, maybe Tom can't find Ciryl Gane, so I think it's going to be a different fight."
About the author
Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.

Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Shehryar Edibam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications