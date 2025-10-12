"Flat lines Jones and Pereira in the same night" - MMA world reacts as Tom Aspinall shares explosive training video ahead of UFC 321

UFC heavyweight kingpin Tom Aspinall recently shared training footage ahead of his upcoming title defense against the former interim champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 in two weeks at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.Aspinall has not returned to action since successfully defending his interim title against Curtis Blaydes last year. He was crowned the undisputed champion earlier this year after Jon Jones announced his retirement from the sport. Aspinall is now scheduled to make his first title defense against Gane. The bout will mark 'Bon Gamin's' third attempt to attain undisputed status in the UFC.The Englishman stunned the MMA world by sharing training footage on Instagram, where he was seen unleashing powerful punches on the heavy bag and also working the speed bag.Check out Tom Aspinall's post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post sparked several fan reactions on the platform, with one user commenting:&quot;Reality is [Aspinall] flatlines Jones and Pereira in the same night if he wanted to.&quot;Others wrote:&quot;My God, I'd have retired too.&quot;&quot;I'm not surprised that [Jones] is scared.&quot;&quot;Gane will not survive one minute.&quot;&quot;Must be the most down-to-earth hard worker in the UFC. Nobody deserves to be champ more, other than maybe Alex [Pereira].&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]Alex Pereira believes Ciryl Gane could present trouble for Tom AspinallUFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira believes that Ciryl Gane could pose a serious challenge to Tom Aspinall in their upcoming showdown.During an interview with MMA Fighting, ‘Poatan’ stated that Gane’s diverse skill set, speed, and footwork could potentially pose problems for the champion, noting that the Frenchman’s abilities extend beyond mere aggression and power.&quot;It's a tough fight. Tom is a complete fighter, but I do think he has fought a lot of aggressive guys, and I think Gane is a guy who is going to do a lot of movement, he is going to be a little more cautious, and just moving around a lot. I might frustrate Tom. So, first, second, third round, maybe Tom can't find Ciryl Gane, so I think it's going to be a different fight.&quot;