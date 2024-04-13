“Flex game is strong” - Fans, fighters fall in love with Mikey Musumeci’s otherworldly physique heading into ONE 167

ONE Championship fans are flipping out over Mikey Musumeci's chiseled physique.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion will move up to bantamweight on Friday, June 7 in hopes of scoring some revenge against former foe Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167 in Bangkok.

Already in impeccable fight shape, Musumueci shared a jaw-dropping image of himself at the gym along with an inspirational message to his supporters.

"GETTING STRONGER - 9 weeks out // Life can be challenging at times, but we must stay full of gratitude and count our blessings! One day at a time god bless everyone." Musumeci wrote on Instagram.

Fans were absolutely floored by Musumeci's appearance and flooded the comments section on Instagram with a variety of reactions.

"Flex game is strong!"

"That's insane Mikey!!! - 1% body fat heheheh."

"And he hasn't even reached his final form."

"Dude is RIPPED."

"If Powerball Z had a BJJ character."

"Beat up the nerd, it will be easy they said. Nothing wrong with being a nerd. Embrace who you are @mikeymusumeci. You are a great example of this."

"Jesus... your muscles have muscles."

Mikey Musumeci seeks redemption in his return at ONE 167

Mikey Musumeci is a perfect 6-0 in ONE Championship, holding submission victories over some of the biggest names in the game, such as Masakazu Imanari, Osamah Almarwai, former ONE strawweight MMA champion Jarred Brooks, and Japanese legend Shinya Aoki.

However, outside of the Circle, 'Darth Rigatoni' has one loss that still lives rent free in his head. In 2021, Gabriel Sousa scored a submission victory over Musumeci via a north-south choke under the Who's Number One banner. Musumeci has been chomping at the bit to run it back ever since.

In a matter of weeks, he'll get that chance as the two BJJ stars run it back on martial arts' biggest global stage.

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

