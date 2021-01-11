Floyd Mayweather gets bit: When undefeated boxer accused Marcos Maidana of biting him!

Floyd Mayweather accused Marcos Maidana of biting him in their second boxing match back in 2014.

Mayweather vs. Maidana II, dubbed "Mayhem", ended in yet another win for Floyd Mayweather via unanimous decision. But the fight was not without its fair share of controversy.

At one point in Round 8, while in a headlock, it looked like Marcos Maidana had bitten Floyd Mayweather's left hand.

Floyd Mayweather shouts that Marcos Maidana bit him, and the fight is temporarily stopped. It resumes a minute later. pic.twitter.com/iZwt1YJI7x — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 14, 2014

After the fight, Mayweather claimed that Maidana had bitten his hand so hard that his fingers were numb from thereon, until the end of the fight. Mayweather told the media post-fight that his index, middle, and ring finger were injured and the middle one was busted open.

"Around Round 8, of course we clinched, and as you can see he bit my three fingers. He bit my three fingers and the skin busted right here. From the 8th round to the end of the fight, my fingers were numb. So that's why I was using my legs a lot more from the 8th to the 12th round."

Watch his interview with Daily Mail talking about the fight and the bite below.

Marcos Maidana, however, completely denied the incident. He said that Mayweather's hand might have been in his mouth by mistake, but claimed that he had never bitten him.

"Maybe he thinks I'm a dog, but I never bit him. He was rubbing my eyes that round. He may have had his glove in my mouth, but I never bit him."

Maidana also claimed that he deserved to win the bout, and that the decision being given in Floyd Mayweather's favor was plainly unfair.

How many times did Floyd Mayweather fight Marcos Maidana?

Floyd Mayweather met Marcos Maidana in the boxing right twice, both with good PPV numbers, and came out victorious on both occasions via decision. The undefeated champion, who is set to fight YouTuber Logan Paul next in an exhibition match, had put his WBC and The Ring welterweight titles at stake when he faced Marcos Maidana the first time around. Maidana's WBA title was also on the line.

Marcos Maidana gave Floyd Mayweather probably one of the hardest contests of his entire career, and it ended in a majority decision win for 'Money'.

On This Day in 2014... 🗓



⭐️ @FloydMayweather collided with the rugged, relentless Marcos Maidana at the MGM Grand. 🇺🇸



The sharp, concise Mayweather prevailed via majority decision after twelve ferocious rounds with 'El Chino'. 💥



SIGN UP: https://t.co/Afi0JxbW98 🔞#Boxing pic.twitter.com/MMgLCiKNbK — Boxing Social (@boxing_social) May 3, 2020

Later, Mayweather praised Maidana for putting him to the test and making an exciting fight out of their matchup.

"He put pressure on me and that's when I decided to fight differently. I stood there and fought him. He's a good fighter, I take nothing away from him [...] This was a tough, competitive fight. This is what fans want to see."

The two of them met again in June, 2014, and this time Floyd Mayweather won via unanimous decision. However, on both occasions, Maidana believed that he was the fair winner of the contest and it was unfair of the judges to score the fight differently.