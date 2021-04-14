Floyd Mayweather puts Jake Paul on blast for alleged sexual assault on woman

YouTuber Jake Paul has, yet again, made waves for all the wrong reasons. On Friday, TikTok star Justine Paradise posted a YouTube video accusing 'The Problem Child' of sexually assaulting her in 2019.

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather has lambasted Jake Paul for the YouTuber's alleged involvement in forceful sexual acts. In a recent Instagram post, the undefeated boxer blasted Paul for having "harassed a minor" in 2019, albeit Justine Paradise must've been 22 at the time.

Mayweather added that he was anticipating such an accusation against Jake Paul sooner or later.

"The kid is so thirsty, he harassed a minor. Some people don't understand the word NO!!! He must don't know they're locking everybody up quick for stuff like this. It was just a matter of time. Tik....Tok", wrote Floyd Mayweather.

Jake Paul responds to the recent accusations

Justin Paradise's video, titled 'Triggered: Jake Paul Sexually Assaulted Me', stirred up controversy on Friday. The TikTok star claims she was groped by Jake Paul at the Team 10 house, which is his California residence. Despite apparently being denied consent, Paul allegedly forced Paradise to perform oral sex.

"He didn't ask for consent or anything," Paradise said. "That's not okay. On no level at all is that okay."

Following the alleged heinous incident, Jake Paul stopped responding to Justine Paradise's text messages and refused to apologize, as per the TikTok star.

In a statement posted on social media, Jake Paul claimed all the accusations leveled against him are completely untrue.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer, who is set to fight Ben Askren on April 17, stated that Paradise has "conveniently" targeted him on his mega-fight week to gain traction on social media:

“Sexual assault accusations aren’t something that I, or anyone should ever take lightly, but to be crystal clear, this claim made against me is 100% false... this claim is solely a manufactured accusation and a blatant attempt for attention during a highly visible fight week... this individual is directly using the attention from her social media posts and video to promote her adult content website and Amazon shopping list – designed for people to buy her gifts. These allegations come conveniently for her, almost 2 years after the alleged incident and the week of my fight (of course)," wrote Jake Paul.

Here's the full statement by Jake Paul: