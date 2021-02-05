Jake Paul explains exactly why he isn't afraid to fight 'old and broke' Floyd Mayweather

In a recent interview with TMZSports, Jake Paul took many digs at Floyd 'Money' Mayweather. Paul mocked Mayweather for being a 40-year-old boxer calling out fighters half his age. The YouTube sensation also accused 'Money' of taking the route of exhibition bouts to pay off his tax dues.

"This guy is out of his mind. He just calls me out of nowhere. He hasn't even fought my brother [Logan Paul] yet. It seems like he is losing his marbles... It just seems like this guy is money hungry. He hasn't paid his taxes, he just wants to fight everyone. He is almost fifty years old and is calling out people half his age. ; He is smaller than me and he is old. That speed goes away; the power goes away; the endurance goes away."

The allegations made by Jake Paul seem to be a reply to a recent Instagram post by Floyd Mayweather. Laying out his plans for 2021, Mayweather stated that Jake Paul will be his next target if Paul gets past former UFC welterweight Ben Askren on April 17th. Also on Mayweather's hitlist for an exhibition bout is famous rapper 50 cent, who has been a nemesis of 'Money' for more than a decade now.

Jake Paul has stated that Mayweather needs to first take on his elder brother Logan Paul. However, unlike Logan's exhibition bout with Floyd, Jake Paul is not interested in such a fight which will not put Mayweather's undefeated record in jeopardy.

"We'll see what happens with him [Mayweather] and my brother. I could totally see a Jake Paul vs Floyd Mayweather matchup a year from now. He is a lot harder of an opponent than McGregor. Floyd is one of the best boxers to ever live. But he doesn't scare me. I am doing legit pro fights. That's my goal. I am 2-0 with two KOs. If Floyd wants to do his exhibitions, cool. I am a real fighter, He has to take me seriously. I think... he is afraid to risk his legacy of his 50-0 record in case he were to lose.

When will Floyd Mayweather fight Jake Paul in 2021?

Logan Paul seems to be the first opponent for Floyd Mayweather to kick-off his 2021 season. The fight was announced through an Instagram post by Logan Paul unveiling the poster for the bout. It was mentioned that the fight will take place on February 20th. However, due to undisclosed negotiation issues, the match was postponed and a new date has not been revealed as of yet.

If both the parties sign the dotted line and the bout takes place in the first half of 2021, it can be expected that Floyd Mayweather will soon trade blows with the younger of the Paul brothers as well.