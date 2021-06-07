Floyd Mayweather responds to Jake Paul claiming that Logan won that fight

Floyd Mayweather has responded to Jake Paul claiming that his brother Logan “won” last night’s exhibition match in Miami.

In what proved to be a strange spectacle down in Florida, Floyd Mayweather played out an eight-round exhibition with YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul.

Logan had a few nice moments but for the most part, Mayweather was able to box his ears off - even if he couldn’t quite secure the finish.

The bout wasn’t officially scored by the judges but Jake Paul, who will compete against Tyron Woodley in late August, had the following to say on the matter.

“50-1 HOLY F*** MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER”

50-1



HOLY FUCK



MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather stays composed

During the post-fight press conference, Floyd Mayweather gave his thoughts on Jake’s remarks-

“I mean he’s entitled to feel how he wants to feel. A guy that’s retired, like myself, training a few days a week, for me to be retired, to be a grandfather, and to come have some fun with a guy that’s in his twenties - when the money comes, we’ll see who’s the real winner. Because at the end of the day, I’m going to the Hall of Fame for boxing. I have nothing to prove. When I was competing I had a great career. If they’re happy with holding, dancing and grabbing for eight rounds, congratulations. One thing about me - I don’t go back and forth because we went out there and we did what we had to do, and that’s what it is.”

As you can probably tell, Floyd Mayweather doesn’t seem to agree with Jake’s statement on the fight.

Jake Paul has his own contest to worry about later this summer when he attempts to knock off Tyron Woodley.

Logan, though, will now go back to the drawing board and question what exactly it is he wants to do next in his career - whether it be through YouTube or perhaps even boxing again.

Floyd Mayweather’s legacy has been secured as one of the greatest of all time for longer than most of us can even remember, and we can’t picture that changing anytime soon.

Edited by Harvey Leonard