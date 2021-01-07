Floyd Mayweather street fight: Was the legendary boxer ever involved in a scrap outside the ring?

Legendary undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been involved in a brawl outside the ring in the past.

In 2014, Floyd Mayweather got into an ugly altercation with rapper T.I. over his involvement with the latter’s wife, Tiny. The two came to blows in a Las Vegas restaurant and had to be separated by their respective entourages.

While Floyd Mayweather has been associated with a lot of heated rivalries throughout his career, this was the first time he got physical outside the ring.

T.I. too is not known for his altercations in the rap music industry. The beef, though, is not over between the two. T.I. had in 2019 released a track dissing the undefeated boxer and alluded to their confrontation in 2014.

The feud started during one of T.I.’s and Tiny’s many splits. Tiny was seen spending time with Floyd Mayweather and rumors of their alleged affair were doing rounds.

T.I. caught up with the famous boxer in a Fat Burger restaurant on the Las Vegas strip and chaos almost immediately broke out. Witnesses claimed that T.I. charged at Mayweather after exchanging a few words. Both of their entourages had to break up the fight.

Mayweather insisted that nothing romantic ever happened between him and Tiny but that regardless, T.I. should have never approached him in the manner he did. Instead, he claims T.I. should have handled things privately as such matters call for.

By the looks of things and history between the two though, this feud is far from over.

What’s next for Floyd Mayweather Jr.?

Floyd Mayweather has been looking for money fights since his retirement in 2015 and is set to take on Youtuber Logan Paul in an exhibition bout. The fight is scheduled for February 20th, 2021.

Mayweather had announced his retirement in 2015 after defeating Andre Berto via unanimous decision.

He would come out of retirement once in 2017 to take on Conor McGregor in a cross-promotional boxing match. Mayweather would stop the UFC fighter in the tenth round and win the fight via TKO.

Both fighters ended up earning the biggest paydays of their career. This fight also paved the way for future superfights between athletes from different promotions.

Floyd would be looking for another massive purse with his outing against Logan Paul.

And if his feud with T.I. continues, we could very well see the rapper put on boxing gloves and step inside the ring with one of the greatest boxers of all time.