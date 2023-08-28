Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is proof of what Francis Ngannou can do against Tyson Fury, says Mike Tyson - "Why doesn't he have a chance?"

Legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson is part of Francis Ngannou's camp for his upcoming boxing bout against heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Ngannou left the UFC earlier this year in pursuit of greater autonomy over his career decisions. In his professional boxing debut, he will face Tyson Fury on October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The former UFC heavyweight champion is being mentored and coached by Mike Tyson, who is also very confident of Francis Ngannou's potential inside the boxing ring. Tyson stated in a recent episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson that Ngannou is more than capable of matching up against Fury despite a lack of professional boxing experience.

He referenced Conor McGregor's one-off boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

“This is what you have to look [at] when you think about him fighting Tyson Fury — Conor McGregor went 11 rounds or 10 rounds with Floyd Mayweather, the greatest fighter of his generation, if not all-time. If that can happen, why can’t he give Tyson a capable fight? Floyd Mayweather is the greatest fighter in the world as far as technique and style. So why doesn’t he have a chance if McGregor did well and did a great account of himself? Everybody respects him for his effort. Nobody said, ‘He’s a b****.’ No one is saying that.”

Check out his comments below [48:35]:

Mike Tyson lauds 'The Predator's power ahead of Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Mike Tyson's time with Francis Ngannou has led him to understand the former UFC champion much better and also read into his fighting style.

'Iron Mike' was all praises for Ngannou's punching speed and power, stating that Tyson Fury has not come against an opponent who can strike like this before. In an interview on the The Jim Rome Show, Tyson told fans to not rule out Ngannou knocking down Fury.

He said:

"Tyson Fury got dropped by a small guy... It was early in his career, and listen, [Ngannou] punches like God knows who, man. He's fast, he moves quicker, I worked with his speed, and listen man, he only has to land one or two [punches]. Tyson has never been in the ring with a guy that can punch this hard... There's no doubt about that, and don't be surprised if Tyson tastes the mat either."

Check out Tyson's full interview below on YouTube [3:35]: