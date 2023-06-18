“Floyd stealing Kevin Holland’s girl” - Floyd Mayweather and Francia James’ steamy encounter sets the internet on fire

Floyd Mayweather and Francia James had a steamy encounter and fans can not get enough of it as they troll the unbeaten boxer.

The pair met at a fight in Miami, with TMT being one of the sponsors for the event. Francia James decided to face-off against Mayweather who could not seem to contain his smile. James, better known as 'Francety' is a social media influencer turned OnlyF*ns model who has been spotted with fighters like Sean O'Malley and was cheering for Kevin Holland at his fight.

Here's what the internet had to say about the encounter:

"Floyd stealing Kevin Holland's girl"

UFC social media influencer Nina Danielle said that it was the first face-off Mayweather ever lost:

"First face off Floyd lost"

Many users seemed to think Floyd Mayweather was a wax figure because he barely moved during the face-off:

"for a second I thought he was a was figure"

"I thought he was a was figure"

Floyd Mayweather reacts to the brawl at his exhibition fight against John Gotti III

Floyd Mayweather fought John Gotti III of the infamous Gambino crime family of New York in an exhibition fight. The fight went as all Mayweather's exhibition fights have been going, with 'Money' completely dominating and humiliating his opponent. However, after a lot of trash talk, and dishing out several warnings, referee Kenny Bayless called a stop to the contest.

John Gotti III then pushed the referee aside and started swinging at Mayweather, which caused a brawl to break out between the two teams. Following the incident, 'Money' reacted to the brawl in the locker room saying:

"Man that s**t was crazy, we had a ball"

Following the fight, the Gotti family made some threats towards Mayweather and his family, declaring them 'enemies for life'. The fight also saw many other brawls break out between members of the opposing teams backstage and several videos went viral on the internet of different brawls.

