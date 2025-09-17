  • home icon
  • "Floyd is tiny" - Dana White unloads on Jake and Logan Paul fights, reveals why Conor McGregor wasn’t allowed to join in

"Floyd is tiny" - Dana White unloads on Jake and Logan Paul fights, reveals why Conor McGregor wasn’t allowed to join in

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Sep 17, 2025 12:46 GMT
Dana White (left) speaks to Logan Paul (right) about Jake Paul (center right) and Conor McGregor (center left). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Dana White (left) speaks to Logan Paul (right) about Jake Paul (center right) and Conor McGregor (center left). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Dana White recently gave his thoughts on the possible opponents for Jake and Logan Paul. The UFC CEO stated that both Paul brothers must face fighters of the same size and weight.

In a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan asked White about his relationship with Jake. In response, the 56-year-old mentioned Jake's rumored boxing showdown against Gervonta Davis later this year, voicing displeasure with the news due to the size difference between the two fighters. He also mentioned Logan's boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in 2021:

''I don't hate your brother...He's going to fight fu*king Gervonta Davis. You guys need to fight guys your fu*king same size. You know what I mean? When you fought Floyd, you are massive. You're a massive fu*king dude. Floyd's tiny. And I'm sure when you were training, you're like, 'all right, I'm going to hit this guy with a couple of punches and grab him, tie him up.' And he did hit you with a fu*king bomb of an overhand right one time and you fu*king ate it. You ate that punch. And Gervonta, I think it's way harder than fu*king Floyd, but he's too small. I mean, your brother's going to be able to, get inside on him, put his weight on him, tie him up.''
He added by sharing his opinion on Logan's potential fight against Conor McGregor:

''You're fu*king huge, Conor weighs 145 pounds-155 pounds. I mean if he said, 'I can't beat fu*king Logan Paul.' I mean come on. Yeah, you're gonna say that, you're a fu*king professional fighter.''

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Dana White believes Jake Paul trash-talks more than anyone else

In the aforementioned conversation with Logan Paul, Dana White took aim at Logan's younger brother Jake Paul, who hired lawyer Alex Spiro to sue anyone who claimed his fights were fixed:

''So, your brother talks more sh*t than anybody else on the planet. Now him and the warlock are running around trying to fu*king sue people. They’re trying to fu*king sue people when people talk sh*t. I’m sure there’s people out there saying that they’re fake fights, they’re fixed...Your brother’s out there doing his thing, but it cracks me up that they want to start suing people that are talking sh*t when your brother talks more sh*t than anybody talks.'' [28:21 of the video]

Notably, many in the combat sports community are unhappy with Jake for facing fighters who are significantly order than him or have passed their prime.

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
