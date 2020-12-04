Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo's little brother, Francisco Figueiredo, will make his UFC debut next month

Deiveson Figueiredo's brother, Francisco 'Sniper' Figueiredo, will make his UFC debut on January 20 at UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. While Deiveson is the current UFC flyweight champion, Francisco will compete in the UFC bantamweight division. The report was made by Brazilian 'Combate.'

'Sniper' Figueiredo will face Jerome Rivera on the UFC Fight Night event scheduled for January 20, 2021. It will occur in the United Arab Emirates' capital next year. 'Sniper' Figueiredo was previously under contract with Brazilian fighting promotion Jungle Fight, where his brother Deiveson also fought before joining the UFC.

Aaron Bronsteter relayed the news: "Per Ana Hissa of Combate: Francisco Figueiredo, the younger brother of flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, will make his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night on Wednesday, January 20 in Abu Dhabi."

A former Jungle Fight bantamweight champion, 'Sniper' Figueiredo has a record of 11 wins and three losses. His last bout with the promotion was a draw against Eduardo 'Pain Machine' Souza. Rivera (10-3) lost his first and, thus far, only UFC fight to Tyson Nam earlier this year.

Fans are now waiting to see if the Figueiredos will be able to start a UFC dynasty. If it depends on Deiveson's ambition to win, fans can be sure it will happen. The Brazilian 'God of War' only lost once from his nine UFC performances since joining the promotion in 2017.

Other siblings that competed together in the UFC

This will be the ninth time that siblings are under contract with the UFC at the same time. The most famous is probably the controversial duo, Nick and Nate Diaz. There could be an argument for who is the most successful pair, with the Big and Lil Nog brothers and the Shevchenko sisters running close.

The twins Rodrigo and Rogerio Nogueira have both produced memorable UFC displays, and Big Nog even won the UFC interim heavyweight title in a fight with Tim Sylvia. The Shevchenko sisters have current UFC women flyweight champion Valentina as their front-runner. She has developed into one of the most dominant champions on the roster.

Another notable duo will be cheered by the old school UFC fans: Frank and Ken Shamrock. Ken was present in the very first edition of the tournament and created a compelling rivalry with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend, Royce Gracie, who Ken fought in two different UFC finals.

Jim and Dan Miller, Dominick and Alex Reyes, and Anthony and Sergio Pettis complete the list of siblings that have competed together for the UFC.