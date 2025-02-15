  • home icon
  "Focus on my boxing" - Dagi Arslanaliev readying his dynamite hands against Roberto Soldic at ONE 171: Qatar

“Focus on my boxing” - Dagi Arslanaliev readying his dynamite hands against Roberto Soldic at ONE 171: Qatar

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Feb 15, 2025 18:24 GMT
Dagi Arslanaliev (left), Roberto Soldic [Photo via ONE Championship]
Dagi Arslanaliev (left), Roberto Soldic [Photo via ONE Championship]

Dagi Arslanaliev is expecting an all-out war when he steps inside the Circle against Roberto Soldic at ONE 171: Qatar.

The two powerhouses will collide in a welterweight MMA showdown, set to take place at the stunning Lusail Sports Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Making his debut at 185 pounds, Arslanaliev knows he isn’t up against just any opponent.

While Soldic’s first two outings in ONE Championship didn’t go as planned, dismissing the Croatian’s devastating knockout power would be a costly mistake.

Soldic is at his most dangerous when he’s throwing bombs and hunting for the finish on the feet.

Anticipating Soldic’s striking-heavy approach, Arslanaliev has fine-tuned his boxing to prepare for the firepower coming his way. He said this in an interview with ONE Championship:

“I am preparing in the usual way, just as I always prepare for a good opponent. I prefer to focus on my boxing in particular.”

Despite Soldic’s feared stand-up game, Arslanaliev enters this bout as the more complete fighter.

A staple of ONE’s lightweight division, he has built a reputation with his dominant wrestling, explosive takedowns, and ruthless ground-and-pound — securing eight highlight-reel finishes along the way.

However, competing in a new weight class presents a fresh challenge. Whether Dagi Arslanaliev can replicate his dominance at welterweight remains a key question heading into fight night.

Dagi Arslanaliev may reap big reward if he beats Roberto Soldic

A victory over Roberto Soldic could insert Dagi Arslanaliev into the world title picture, setting up a potential showdown with two-division ONE world champion Christian Lee.

The matchup carries added intrigue, as Arslanaliev and Lee have history — having first clashed in the ONE Lightweight MMA World Grand Prix Championship Final in October 2019.

In that bout, the Singaporean-American emerged victorious via unanimous decision after a grueling three-round battle.

Now, with a chance to cement himself in the welterweight ranks, Arslanaliev could take one step closer to not only championship gold but also long-awaited redemption.

