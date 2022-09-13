"Focus on making a return to UFC" - Fans mock Conor McGregor after the Irishman promotes his playable character in a trading app

Conor McGregor's inactivity inside the octagon does not reflect his activity outside of it. His recent promotion stint with a trading platform garnered a bunch of responses from fans on Twitter.

McGregor tweeted out a video of his partnership with Tiger Trade, a fintech trading platform, and their video game. He introduced his very own playable character in the game that looked exactly like him and even had its walk modeled on the infamous 'The Notorious' saunter.

The Irishman tweeted:

"Who wants to play?!!! The only rule is to play #SmarterNotHarder Conor McGregor in the game! Are you ready to win with @tiger_trade?http://contest.tiger.trade"

Fans reacted with distaste, sounding off on McGregor, whom they'd rather see back in the octagon than as a virtual character. One fan wrote:

"Conor this is stupid! Dude. Focus on making a return to UFC"

Some fans dragged McGregor's former rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov into it, hilariously naming him as the 'final boss' in the game:

Other fans targeted McGregor's insane net worth:

Other fans offered varying impressions of the game, both positive and negative:

Some fans took to memes and dared 'The Notorious' to return and win a fight:

Some also speculated whether the former lightweight champion's account was hacked into:

Conor McGregor lashes out at Nate Diaz's dig

Nate Diaz drew the curtains on his UFC career this past weekend at UFC 279 after a win against Tony Ferguson. But not before he took one last swipe at his former rival.

In the post-fight octagon interview, Diaz referenced Conor McGregor's unsuccessful foray into boxing against the legendary Floyd Mayweather. The Stockton native ridiculed McGregor and other UFC fighters for their failed ventures into alternate sports before vowing to show them how to do it himself.

Diaz's harsh words were met with fire from 'The Notorious', who defended himself and stated that he would comfortably beat both UFC 279 main event combatants. In a tweet quoting Nate Diaz, he wrote:

"Ah come on bro I’m absolutely stinking. And with so much quality. This has never been seen before what I’m doing man. Please, you're nothing with out me. Respect, please. I’d slap you around handy. And Tony easy. I’d have sawed Tony in half. 2 ham ball heads. Respect the king."

The tweet has since been deleted in typical Conor McGregor fashion, but check out the screenshot of his tweet below:

Conor McGregor's deleted tweet.

