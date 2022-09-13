Create

"Focus on making a return to UFC" - Fans mock Conor McGregor after the Irishman promotes his playable character in a trading app

Conor McGregor (left) and his playable character (right). [Images courtesy: left image from Getty Images and right image from Twitter @TheNotoriousMMA]
Conor McGregor (left) and his playable character (right) [Image courtesy: Getty and @TheNotoriousMMA]
Umar
Umar
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 13, 2022 02:55 AM IST

Conor McGregor's inactivity inside the octagon does not reflect his activity outside of it. His recent promotion stint with a trading platform garnered a bunch of responses from fans on Twitter.

McGregor tweeted out a video of his partnership with Tiger Trade, a fintech trading platform, and their video game. He introduced his very own playable character in the game that looked exactly like him and even had its walk modeled on the infamous 'The Notorious' saunter.

The Irishman tweeted:

"Who wants to play?!!! The only rule is to play #SmarterNotHarder Conor McGregor in the game! Are you ready to win with @tiger_trade?http://contest.tiger.trade"

Check out his tweet below:

Who wants to play?!!! The only rule is to play #SmarterNotHarder 🥊 🐅 Conor McGregor in the game! Are you ready to win with @tiger_trade? contest.tiger.trade https://t.co/9ZCrRizxWC

Fans reacted with distaste, sounding off on McGregor, whom they'd rather see back in the octagon than as a virtual character. One fan wrote:

"Conor this is stupid! Dude. Focus on making a return to UFC"

Check out his tweet:

@TheNotoriousMMA @tiger_trade Conor this is stupid! Dude. Focus on making a return to UFC
@TheNotoriousMMA @tiger_trade no, but I'm ready for you to announce a fight

Some fans dragged McGregor's former rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov into it, hilariously naming him as the 'final boss' in the game:

@TheNotoriousMMA @tiger_trade https://t.co/c23YPrZao7
@TheNotoriousMMA @tiger_trade play with @TeamKhabib
@TheNotoriousMMA @tiger_trade Remember the name @TeamKhabib 🥊😏
@TheNotoriousMMA @tiger_trade ، https://t.co/e4rkp6ZYCd
@TheNotoriousMMA @tiger_trade Who's the final boss? Khabib?🤔

Other fans targeted McGregor's insane net worth:

@TheNotoriousMMA @tiger_trade Waiting for you to go bank ruped because of this
@TheNotoriousMMA @tiger_trade Surely you have enough money already?!
@TheNotoriousMMA @tiger_trade Having you got enough pal

Other fans offered varying impressions of the game, both positive and negative:

@TheNotoriousMMA @tiger_trade The way he walks is the same.
@TheNotoriousMMA @tiger_trade It looks like old games, why i should be so excited for
@TheNotoriousMMA @tiger_trade Looks like garbage

Some fans took to memes and dared 'The Notorious' to return and win a fight:

@TheNotoriousMMA @tiger_trade https://t.co/b9mmzqA56m
@TheNotoriousMMA @tiger_trade Win a fight. Try that.
@TheNotoriousMMA @tiger_trade Finally a game I could beat you at ahah @TheNotoriousMMA

Some also speculated whether the former lightweight champion's account was hacked into:

@TheNotoriousMMA @tiger_trade hacked???
@TheNotoriousMMA @tiger_trade Hacked?

Conor McGregor lashes out at Nate Diaz's dig

Nate Diaz drew the curtains on his UFC career this past weekend at UFC 279 after a win against Tony Ferguson. But not before he took one last swipe at his former rival.

In the post-fight octagon interview, Diaz referenced Conor McGregor's unsuccessful foray into boxing against the legendary Floyd Mayweather. The Stockton native ridiculed McGregor and other UFC fighters for their failed ventures into alternate sports before vowing to show them how to do it himself.

Diaz's harsh words were met with fire from 'The Notorious', who defended himself and stated that he would comfortably beat both UFC 279 main event combatants. In a tweet quoting Nate Diaz, he wrote:

"Ah come on bro I’m absolutely stinking. And with so much quality. This has never been seen before what I’m doing man. Please, you're nothing with out me. Respect, please. I’d slap you around handy. And Tony easy. I’d have sawed Tony in half. 2 ham ball heads. Respect the king."

The tweet has since been deleted in typical Conor McGregor fashion, but check out the screenshot of his tweet below:

Conor McGregor&#039;s deleted tweet.
Conor McGregor's deleted tweet.

Edited by Virat Deswal

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...