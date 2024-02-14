"Focus on what you need to do" - Dana White urges Ian Garry to disregard online chatter ahead of UFC 298 clash against Geoff Neal 

UFC CEO Dana White has encouraged Ian Garry to ignore the internet trolls ahead of his fight at UFC 298.

Late last year, the MMA world lambasted Garry and his partner, Layla Anna-Lee, citing her book, which was published many years ago. Anna-Lee, who's a reputable British sports presenter, has authored a book titled 'How to be a WAG'.

The book teaches women how to get into relationships with professional athletes and act like a WAG (wife/girlfriend) of a famous player. This sparked outrage among fans, who began to question the legitimacy of Garry's marriage. It must be noted, however, that the 11-page book was written as satire, which Anna-Lee has made clear.

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole on his YouTube channel, White shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Garry outside the octagon. He said:

''I think it was messing with him for a little while there but you know, when you're in this business you have to get to a point where you block out all that bullsh*t. Who cares what the internet is saying or what the media is saying, focus on what you need to do and and focus on Geoff Neal is what you need to worry about on Saturday night.''

Catch Dana White's comments below (10:10):

Garry most recently faced off against veteran welterweight Neil Magny at UFC 292 this past August. He earned a dominant unanimous decision win over Magny, who stepped in to replace Neal after he was forced to pull out of the fight.

Ian Garry's rivalry with Geoff Neal

Ian Garry is set to face No.8-ranked welterweight Geoff Neal at UFC 298 on Saturday. After their initial bout fell through this past August, they will finally settle the score when they meet inside the octagon this weekend in Anaheim, California.

Garry and Neal were originally set to face each other at UFC 292. Ahead of the fight, 'The Future' made a tasteless attempt to promote it by selling t-shirts featuring Neal's mugshot on the front. He attempted to utilize his opponent's lowest point as a marketing weapon, which drew harsh responses from fans.

However, the Irishman defended his behavior. Garry claimed to have psychologically shattered Neal after his opponent was forced to withdraw from UFC 292 due to an undisclosed medical issue, which he recently hinted was related to COVID-19.

