Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is in full preparation mode for his highly anticipated clash against Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, set to be held at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

A recent video capturing Oliveira's emotional reaction, showing him in tears after training and prayers, has ignited a wave of hope and excitement among fans.

Check out the video below (0:52 onwards):

The raw emotions captured in the recent episode of UFC 289 Embedded further emphasize the magnitude of the upcoming fight and evoke a sense of optimism among supporters eagerly awaiting Oliveira's triumphant performance inside the octagon.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

YouTuber user @GuyFromThe404 remarked:

"Charles Oliveira's happiness is just so contagious. It's always nice seeing someone so happy, despite setbacks & losses."

Another user @One For All & All For One reflected on 'Do Bronx's' humble nature:

"Charles made millions and just supported everyone around him, got some horses and went full cowboy. Respect."

@Prince Slap stated:

"Seeing Charles cry after training and prayers... you know he’s bouta go all out!" 🔥💪🏼

Social media user @Samuel draws inspiration from Charles Oliveira:

"Charles is my favourite lightweight, such an inspiration."👊🏾

@sem tur quoted the Brazilian native's most famous sayings:

"We all know how Charles goes out there! he puts his heart in every fight I love this guy and root for him ! The champion still has a name!"

@Кирилл Зеленский reacted:

"Charles is back let's go, on Saturday he'll do his thing."🇧🇷🙏

Some more reactions:

Image Credits: UFC on YouTube

Beneil Dariush is prepared to go to battle with Charles Oliveira at UFC 289

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash this Saturday, Beneil Dariush is entirely focused on preparing to face the best version of Charles Oliveira.

Dariush acknowledged Oliveira's recent loss to Islam Makhachev but emphasized that he is not underestimating him. Dariush expressed his readiness to engage in an intense battle with 'Do Bronx.' Despite Oliveira's setback, The No.4-ranked lightweight recognized the skill and resilience his opponent brings to the octagon.

During a recent interview on Submission Radio, Beneil Dariush stated:

"If he [Charles Oliveira] truly wants his title back, I have to be prepared for the better version of him. And the better version of him in my opinion is a offensive Oliveira with safety hazards built-in for worse case scenarios.

He added:

"He's still as aggressive as possible but when necessary, he plays the defensive game a little bit better. So, if I end up having to fight a Oliveira like that, it'll be a tough night...I think that's the most dangerous Oliveira."

Check out Dariush's comments below (from 14:42 onwards):

Poll : 0 votes