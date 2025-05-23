Footage of Jon Jones feeding wild monkeys in Thailand sends fans into a frenzy: "Anything to duck Tom"

It has been over five months since Jon Jones stepped into the UFC octagon for a fight. Recently, footage of the reigning UFC heavyweight champion feeding a wild monkey in Thailand has generated significant buzz and sparked reactions from fans.
Currently, Jones is in Thailand primarily for the shooting of the ALF Reality show, where he is taking on the role of a coach. Along with several videos from his time there, he recently posted a clip showing him handing food to a monkey on a roadside in Thailand.
Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ChampRDS' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:
Others commented:
Michael Bisping lashes out at Jon Jones over delaying title unification fight against Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones is anticipated to face Tom Aspinall in a UFC heavyweight title unification bout. Although CEO Dana White has assured fans that the fight will happen, Jones has repeatedly shown disinterest in fighting Aspinall.
Given the delays surrounding the matchup, several prominent figures in the UFC community, including Michael Bisping, have shared their thoughts on the situation. During a recent appearance on The Bohnfire, Ep. 32, the UFC legend said:
"For Jon to not want to give this guy [Aspinall] an opportunity, where other people gave him an opportunity, he was the youngest champion in the sport, and he's always talking about, 'Oh, there's going to be younger guys coming along.' What about when you were fighting for the belt and you were the youngest person to ever do it?"
He added:
"You got that opportunity, and when you become the champion, there's an obligation to do that. So defend or vacate. All these cryptic tweets and going out to Thailand and living his best life and s***, great. If that's what you wanna do, congratulations, go off and enjoy your life. But, do the decent thing."
