  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Footage of Jon Jones feeding wild monkeys in Thailand sends fans into a frenzy: "Anything to duck Tom"

Footage of Jon Jones feeding wild monkeys in Thailand sends fans into a frenzy: "Anything to duck Tom"

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified May 23, 2025 06:16 GMT
Fans react to footage of Jon Jones feeding monkey. [Images courtesy: @jonnybones on Instagram]
Fans react to footage of Jon Jones feeding monkey. [Images courtesy: @jonnybones on Instagram]

It has been over five months since Jon Jones stepped into the UFC octagon for a fight. Recently, footage of the reigning UFC heavyweight champion feeding a wild monkey in Thailand has generated significant buzz and sparked reactions from fans.

Ad

Currently, Jones is in Thailand primarily for the shooting of the ALF Reality show, where he is taking on the role of a coach. Along with several videos from his time there, he recently posted a clip showing him handing food to a monkey on a roadside in Thailand.

Check out Jon Jones' video below (via @ChampRDS on X):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ChampRDS' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Anything to duck Tom"
Ad

Others commented:

"Bro has retired lol. Just enjoying life at this point"
"I’ve seen enough he’s the GOAT of feeding Monkeys"
"Those monkeys would tear him to shreds if they decided to."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction to Jon Jones&#039; recent activity in Thailand. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fans' reaction to Jon Jones' recent activity in Thailand. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Michael Bisping lashes out at Jon Jones over delaying title unification fight against Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones is anticipated to face Tom Aspinall in a UFC heavyweight title unification bout. Although CEO Dana White has assured fans that the fight will happen, Jones has repeatedly shown disinterest in fighting Aspinall.

Ad

Given the delays surrounding the matchup, several prominent figures in the UFC community, including Michael Bisping, have shared their thoughts on the situation. During a recent appearance on The Bohnfire, Ep. 32, the UFC legend said:

"For Jon to not want to give this guy [Aspinall] an opportunity, where other people gave him an opportunity, he was the youngest champion in the sport, and he's always talking about, 'Oh, there's going to be younger guys coming along.' What about when you were fighting for the belt and you were the youngest person to ever do it?"
Ad

He added:

"You got that opportunity, and when you become the champion, there's an obligation to do that. So defend or vacate. All these cryptic tweets and going out to Thailand and living his best life and s***, great. If that's what you wanna do, congratulations, go off and enjoy your life. But, do the decent thing."
Ad

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (via @RedCorner_MMA on X):

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications