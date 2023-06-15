"For me, Charles is a present" - Arman Tsarukyan believes he matches up favorably with Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira was able to defeat Beneil Dariush in convincing fashion at UFC 289. The first-round TKO victory solidified his status as the lightweight division's top contender, likely ensuring him a title fight rematch against Islam Makhachev. Arman Tsarukyan recently weighed in on the performance, while sharing his thoughts on 'Do Bronx'.

Speaking at the UFC on ESPN 47 media day, the No.8-ranked lightweight stated:

"I thought Dariush was going to win, for sure. I thought he's in good shape. It's his last chance in his life, I think, to be a champion. To fight with Islam Makhachev, because if he won, he could fight with Islam Makhachev. Now he lost, to be a contender, it takes like two years, maybe one year and a half, and he's not young like me. That's why I thought he's going to give all of himself in this fight."

Tsarukyan continued:

"He started to look good, but then something happened and he missed a punch and it is what it is. Charles, he's a good opponent. He's a good fighter. He has a lot of experience. He has the patience and it showed what level has Charles. For me, Charles is a present. I'm going to smash him, easy, because his style, for me, is the best style."

Tsarukyan is set to face Joaquim Silva at UFC on ESPN 47 this weekend. While he believes he can defeat Oliveira, Makhachev remains the only fighter to do so in the No.1-ranked lightweight's past 13 bouts.

Dana White suggests that Charles Oliveira could fight for the belt after UFC 289 victory

Charles Oliveira made a statement as he extended his record for most finishes in UFC history by defeating Beneil Dariush via TKO at UFC 289. Speaking at the post-fight press conference following the bout, UFC President Dana White suggested that 'Do Bronx' may be next in line for a title shot, stating:

"He looked like a world beater tonight, and I'm excited for him and Islam to fight again... It's the thing that makes sense. I'll tell you on Tuesday, but let's not play games. That fight makes sense, that's the fight that should happen and I'm excited to see it again... I'm just telling you right here and right now, it's a fight I'd like to see again."

Oliveira was defeated by Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 last October in Abu Dhabi. The former lightweight champion will likely have the opportuntiy to reclaim the throne at UFC 294 this October, also in Abu Dhabi.

