"For me, my passion is boxing" - Bellator featherweight Aaron Pico believes he'd have fared better against Floyd Mayweather than Conor McGregor

Aaron Pico recently revealed his love for boxing, and believes he would have performed better than Conor McGregor if he fought Floyd Mayweather inside the squared circle.

After falling to back-to-back defeats midway through his career, the 26-year-old has been flying high in the cage of recent. Pico has won all of his last six outings in dominant fashion. The prospect will meet veteran Jeremy Kennedy in a little over a week's time to prove his worth in the Bellator 145lb division.

While discussing his passion for boxing, Aaron Pico was asked whether he would have outperformed McGregor had he gotten the chance to face Floyd Mayweather. He openly claimed he would have:

"If I'm being honest, I'm a really good boxer. I have a really good feel for boxing and I want to be able to box one day. Canelo and I have a similar style, we throw a lot of power shots, we go down low to the body a lot and I feel my boxing is really good... For me, my passion is boxing too, I love boxing... Let's just be honest, a lot of MMA guys can't box... Yeah, I really do [believe I would have given Floyd Mayweather a tougher fight than Conor McGregor]... I think I could have, for sure. I can box."

During his short career in MMA, the rising star has collected seven knockout wins. Pico has shown his ability in putting together combinations and hitting deadly shots to the head and body of opponents.

Check out what Aaron Pico had to say about Conor McGregor and boxing in the video below:

Will Conor McGregor fight Floyd Mayweather again?

McGregor has long had aspirations of stepping foot into the boxing ring and competing against some of the biggest names in the world. He got to do so when he locked horns with Floyd Mayweather five years ago.

Well, it now seems like he has been gifted with another opportunity to compete against the undefeated boxer. The Dublin-native has made it clear that he's not interested.

'The Notorious' posted his official rejection on social media following Mayweather signaling that the two will fight again next year. The former UFC lightweight champion may have found his next call away from combat sports when he stars in the upcoming Road House movie alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

