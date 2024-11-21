“Force my game on him” - Challenger Alibeg Rasulov says Christian Lee’s long layoff will take its toll at ONE Fight Night 26

Alibeg Rasulov believes being out for almost two years will take a physical toll on anyone, even a two-division MMA world champion like Christian Lee.

The Turkish powerhouse will look to register the biggest win of his promising career in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs Rasulov on Prime Video.

Rasulov is confident he'll pull off the monumental upset on Dec 6. and leave Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium as the new lightweight MMA world champion.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ONE, the undefeated challenger pointed out the Singaporean-American's lengthy hiatus following the tragic passing of his sister, Victoria Lee.

Trending

While he certainly respects 'The Warrior's elite skill in combat, Rasulov thinks the champ-champ's conditioning will suffer after being out for so long.

“He has had a long layoff, and I think he will get tired more than me. I just have to force my game on him”.

Meanwhile, Rasulov has already proven that he can impose a grueling pace for five full rounds if need be.

The Dagestani wrestling specialist used suffocating pressure to shut down former lightweight MMA king Ok Rae Yoon for 25 minutes at ONE Fight Night 23 last July to earn his title shot against Christian Lee.

Christian Lee breaks down Alibeg Rasulov's fighting style ahead of ONE Fight Night 26

Christan Lee is a true student of the game and has already done his due diligence on his next challenger.

The reigning lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion admits that Rasulov is a worthy foe after a stellar 14-0 run.

The Prodigy Training Center and Evolve MMA affiliate told ONE:

"He likes to strike with people. He likes to use his wrestling to wear people down, and then he does look for the finish, whether it's a knockout or submission."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 26 free live as it happens in US Primetime

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback