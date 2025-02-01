MMA personality partially sides with Conor McGregor over unfiltered rant on Khabib Nurmagomedov 

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor ignited controversy by taking shots at his longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, making racially charged remarks and personal attacks. His comments drew a reaction from internet personality MMA Guru.
The rivalry between McGregor and Nurmagomedov remains one of the most intense ones in UFC history. Their heated feud culminated in a clash at UFC 229, where ‘The Eagle’ submitted 'The Notorious' in the fourth round. However, the bad blood didn’t end there, as a post-fight brawl erupted.
Nurmagomedov jumped out of the octagon to attack McGregor’s teammate, Dillon Danis, while members of the Dagestani’s team stormed the cage to get their hands on McGregor.
The rivalry reignited when the Irish sensation Paul Hughes, faced Khabib’s cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov at PFL Champions Series Dubai on Jan. 25. Hughes lost via majority decision and was later seen in conversation with UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, where he asserted that he was "not like the other guy," seemingly taking a dig at McGregor.
However, McGregor didn’t take kindly to Hughes’ remarks and has since been firing heated exchanges at both Hughes and Khabib. In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor made racial slurs and personal attacks against Khabib and his family.
Check out a screenshot of Conor McGregor's X post below:
This claim garnered a reaction from YouTuber MMA Guru, who partially backed McGregor’s statement and took to X, writing:
“Conor McGregor crashing out right now after Bryce Mitchell stole his thunder, someone take that retards phone NOW. He's right about Khabib being married to his cousin though just a heads up, it was an arranged marriage by her father Hot take forced inc*st is wrong in my opinion.”
Check out MMA Guru’s X post below:
Khabib Nurmagomedov destroys Conor McGregor with brutal insult on social media
Khabib Nurmagomedov backed Paul Hughes and slammed Conor McGregor in an Instagram story. The Dagestani fighter called Hughes a true Irishman while condemning McGregor over his drug use and the sexual assault case in which he was found liable by an Irish civil court. Khabib wrote:
“You are a real Irishman @paulhughesmma. And not a rapist and drug addict like this b**tard [Conor McGregor].”
Check out a screenshot of Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram story below: