"Forever at gunpoint" - Polarizing MMA personality defends Khamzat Chimaev's friendship with Chechen leader 

Khamzat Chimaev is among the biggest stars in the UFC, and 'Borz's' title win at UFC 319 has only amplified his superstardom. However, one aspect of the reigning middleweight champion that has troubled many in the MMA community is his friendship with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.Controversial MMA personality, MMA Guru, however, believes that Chimaev's relationship with Kadyrov is the last thing fans should fault him for.'Borz' maintains a close bond with the Chechen leader. It was Kadyrov who played a key role in motivating Chimaev to return to the sport after recurring health issues caused by COVID-19, a setback that saw him contemplate early retirement.The 49-year-old has also lavished the fighter with expensive gifts throughout his career, including three Mercedes vehicles. Furthermore, the UFC star has also trained and cornered Kadyrov's sons for MMA fights.Addressing the flak Chimaev receives for his relationship with the Russian politician, Guru wrote:&quot;There are a lot of things you can insult Khamzat Chimaev for, but his mandatory and enforced glazing of Kadyrov is not one of them. Even though our politicians are terrible and r****ded. Some of you have no idea that we are still some of the lucky ones in this world. I dread to think what would happen to Chimaev's loved ones if Kadyrov ever heard the word 'no' come out of Khamzat's mouth. This poster, letting Kadyrov's son beat him up for social media, he may not have one ever pulled on him, but around Ramazan, he is forever at gunpoint.&quot;Check out MMA Guru's post on Khamzat Chimaev below:[Watch] Khamzat Chimaev gives his UFC title to Chechen leaderKhamzat Chimaev dominated Dricus du Plessis to win the middleweight championship of the world at UFC 319. True to his roots, immediately after he returned home, 'Borz' presented the title to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.Upon arriving in Chechnya, Chimaev was greeted with a hero's welcome, complete with a guard of honor arranged by Kadyrov. The gifted grappler rushed forward to embrace his friend before presenting him with the belt, which he then proudly displayed to the media.'Borz' is 15-0 in MMA. After Alex Pereira reclaimed the light heavyweight title at UFC 320, Chimaev seems to want to duke it out with 'Poatan' next.