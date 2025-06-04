“Formed a better understanding” - Johan Ghazali says he’s much better in second training camp under Superbon

18-year-old Malaysian-American Muay Thai upstart 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is confident he will head into his next fight a brand-new fighter.

Ghazali has been working for months at Superbon Training Camp, under the watchful eye of Thai icon and reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, as well as guys like Nong-O Hama and Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

But with Superbon's close guidance, Ghazali believes he is now a much better Muay Thai fighter and the Malaysian-American is eager to show fans his new version.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Ghazali talked about the changes he has gone through to learn under Superbon at his local gym in Bangkok.

'Jojo' said:

"Compared to the last time, I’ll say I think Superbon and I have formed a better understanding in terms of training and how he can improve me. I can tell he’s going all out to ensure I get the win here."

With Superbon's backing, Ghazali is poised to make a triumphant return to the winner's column. Fans won't have to wait long to see Johan Ghazali back in action in ONE Championship.

Johan Ghazali to face dangerous Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video

Malaysian-American rising star 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is set to take on dangerous Colombian-American knockout artist Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai war.

The two square off at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, June 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Johan Ghazali's next fight.

