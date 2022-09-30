Former Angela Lee opponent picks against her in ONE on Prime Video 2 main event

Former Angela Lee opponent, Stamp Fairtex, made her expert pick for the winner of the epic strawweight showdown between Xiong ‘The Panda’ Jing Nan and Angela ‘Unstoppable’ Lee.

As the anticipated trilogy fight kicks off on September 30 at ONE on Prime Video 2, Xiong will attempt to make her seventh world title defense against long-time rival Angela Lee. This will be Lee’s second attempt at strawweight, as she looks to make history as the first woman in the promotion to simultaneously hold two world titles in different weight classes.

The card will also showcase a plethora of martial arts disciplines, including Muay Thai, kickboxing, and the battle for the first-ever ONE submission grappling world title.

Ahead of the main event showdown, Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex shared her prediction with ONE Championship:

“I think Xiong will still beat Angela in the strawweight division because this is her natural weight [class] and her own belt. She definitely trains hard to defend her title. Xiong’s punches are fast and heavy. I think she can handle Angela with those strikes. I think the game will go to Xiong Jing Nan.”

Xiong and Lee will face off for the third time since October 2019. Xiong has remained more active than her arch-nemesis, with three successive victories over the toughest grapplers in the division. Among them was Brazilian sensation Michelle Nicolini, who owns one of the two losses on Angela Lee's record.

Conversely, Angela Lee has only defended her belt once, after she took a step away from competition to focus on motherhood.

At ONE Championship's 10th anniversary offering, ONE X, 'Unstoppable' made a triumphant return by defeating Stamp in the second round of their matchup via submission. After proving why she is the queen of the division, Lee will once again take another swipe at conquering a second weight class.

Jihin Radzuan looking to best Stamp Fairtex and set up her own clash against Angela Lee

Sharing the spotlight on the same fight card as Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan, Stamp Fairtex will butt heads with No.5 atomweight contender, Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan on the main card.

The Malaysian sensation is on an impressive three-fight run that includes huge victories over Itsuki Hirata and Mei Yamaguchi over the past few months.

She makes her third appearance this year to face her most challenging opponent to date. Understanding Stamp’s strengths and the experience she brings to the table, Radzuan is also confident in her skills to make Stamp work for her win.

She told SCMP MMA:

“If you give her too much space and she get’s too comfortable, she will, you know, like shoot her shot. And for the ground game, for the grappling of course you can see decent techniques but I believe in my skills and we’ll see how it goes on this Saturday.”

Watch the interview below:

