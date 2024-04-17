Former champ shares one-word reaction to Jim Miller's gruesome injury update post-UFC 300

UFC 300 did not go Jim Miller's way as the legendary lightweight was handed a career-altering beating at the hands of Bobby Green. However, the injuries he sustained have drawn a favorable reaction from a former UFC champion, specifically one who once reigned over the bantamweight division.

During his fight with Green, Miller fractured his hand and toe. Furthermore, Miller also suffered several facial cuts, which led to him getting 23 stitches. To many, this constitutes a harrowing medical experience. But to certain UFC fighters, it is just the latest series of battle scars that Miller ought to be proud of.

This was how former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz regarded 'A-10's' injuries, as he took to the Instagram comment section of an ESPN MMA post to commend Miller. Though he isn't the only one to shower him with praise. Cruz wrote:

"Beast."

While Miller will likely brush off his injuries, the manner in which his UFC 300 bout ended was neither how he envisioned it or hoped it would be. Given that he had previously fought at UFC 200 and UFC 100, winning on both occasions, Miller was hoping to maintain his undefeated streak in the promotion's century celebrations.

However, that did not come to pass. Although he had moments against Green, Miller was ultimately bloodied and battered in a manner rarely seen between two top-level fighters. The loss also snapped Miller's two-fight win streak, with his only consolation prize being that he avoided getting finished.

With his 41st birthday coming on Aug. 30, the lightweight legend will find himself facing retirement talk more than ever, especially in the wake of such a lopsided beating. But if he has his way, Miller will continue fighting for the UFC until the wheels fall off.

Jim Miller has fought against three undisputed UFC champions but not for the belt

Despite his staying power, Jim Miller has never fought for a UFC title in either lightweight or welterweight. However, he has faced former and future champions. For example, he faced Charles Oliveira twice, submitting him in their first outing, before losing via submission in their rematch, prior to Oliveira's title ascension.

Check out Jim Miller's win over Charles Oliveira:

'A-10' has also faced Benson Henderson and Anthony Pettis, losing to the former while beating the latter. All three of his foes were, at some point, undisputed UFC lightweight champions, an accolade that Miller has never come close to.

