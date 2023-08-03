Former champion details why Errol Spence Jr. can avenge loss to Terence Crawford through rematch clause - "Just a wrinkle"

Errol Spence Jr. was defeated by Terence Crawford in stunning fashion last weekend. The pair of welterweight greats went head-to-head in a clash for the ages, with both men being on the pound-for-pound top 10 list entering the fight.

Neither man had tasted defeat in the ring prior to their fight, and Crawford handed 'The Truth' his first loss in devastating fashion, winning via TKO in Round 9. None of Errol Spence Jr.'s previous 28 opponents had been able to dominate him, but 'Bud' proved to be on a different level to the rest of his competition with an immense performance.

Former WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter, who has faced both Spence Jr. and Crawford, recently shared his thoughts on their bout with TMZ Sports. Porter noted that 'The Truth' would need to verbalize his interest in a rematch with 'Bud' in order to activate the rematch clause in their contract.

Shawn Porter also stated that Errol Spence Jr. certainly has the tools to beat Terence Crawford, particularly if the next bout is at 154 pounds as opposed to their first bout which took place at 147 pounds. He said:

"[Spence Jr.] has to say, 'I wanna move up and I want to have this rematch.' If he doesn't say that, then he hasn't activated that rematch clause. He's gonna go home, gonna talk to his team, they're gonna really analyze this and figure it out. I'm an advocate for the rematch, I believe wholeheartedly in Errol Spence Jr... He has the ability to make the adjustments, he has the ability to come in stronger, especially at 154 [pounds]. Mentally he's so strong that I think this is just a wrinkle on his career. And I think he wants to fix that wrinkle."

Watch the video below from 2:35:

Errol Spence Jr. indicated on his Instagram bio that he would be moving up to super welterweight (154 pounds), but Terence Crawford is yet to share his thoughts on a rematch.

Terence Crawford's trainer shares thoughts on rumors of Errol Spence Jr. being weight drained

Following Errol Spence Jr.'s loss to Terence Crawford last weekend, rumors began emerging that 'The Truth' has stayed at welterweight for too long and he was struggling to make the weight effectively.

The one-sided nature of Crawford's victory led many to believe that something had to have been wrong with Spence Jr. Theories emerged that 'The Truth' was weight drained heading into fight night, which hampered his performance.

Terence Crawford's trainer, Brian McIntyre, recently shared his thoughts on the rumors in an interview with Pro Boxing Fans:

"That's not our fault. He signed the contract for 147 [pounds], he's been fighting at 147, and that's what he signed up for. That's not our fault, we have no blame for that"

Watch the video below: