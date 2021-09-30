Former champion jockey Frankie Dettori poses with the UFC belt at Conor McGregor's Dublin pub, The Black Forge Inn

Jockey Frankie Dettori recently paid a visit to Conor McGregor's public house in Dublin, The Black Forge Inn.

In a photo shared by The Black Forge Inn on Instagram, the champion jockey can be seen posing with a UFC belt, which is seemingly on display at the Irish pub.

What is the update on Conor McGregor's leg injury?

'The Notorious' Conor McGregor injured his leg during the first round of his UFC 264 trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in July. The Irishman snapped his tibia and fibula and underwent surgery shortly after the event.

After undergoing successful surgery, Conor McGregor shared a message with his fans about the process of his recovery and the status of his leg. He said:

"I'm in a lot of pain, the mobility is gonna be like this for a while. It's not gonna be a few days or even a few weeks, it's gonna be a bit of time...I know it's gonna be ups and downs on this journey that I'm gonna be on and I'm aware of them now and I'm a bit more happy, a bit more accepting, you know, motivated to keep going."

Ever since, Conor McGregor has made a lot of steady progress with his recovery. He shared various posts on Instagram of himself working out and showing progress with the stability and activity of his broken leg.

As part of his promotional campaign for TIDL Sport, he recently appeared in a sit-down with the Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez. During the meeting, Conor McGregor gave an update on his recovery. He said:

Also Read

“What’s next is just recovery, day by day. Doing my physical therapy, doing my physical therapy work, listening to the doctors and getting back. We’re 10 weeks after the surgery and I’m back on the feet, based on the leg, I feel good. They’re here with me now in Miami [his children] and yeah, things are going very well.”

Mark Hunt's lawsuit against the UFC may be a big win for the fighters - read more here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard