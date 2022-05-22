Former 'Joe Rogan Experience' podcast guest and MMA enthusiast Ethan Suplee says his household is unanimously team Johnny Depp

Former Joe Rogan Experience podcast guest Ethan Suplee recently weighed in on the ongoing Johnny Depp-Amber Heard saga. The Hollywood actor claimed that his entire household has teamed up in favor of Depp, his co-star from the movie "Blow".

Suplee said in a recent interview with The Schmo:

"I have four daughters and we are unanimously team Depp in my household."

Watch Ethan Suplee's interview with The Schmo below:

Johnny Depp sued ex-wife in a $50 million defamation suit for an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post in 2018. Heard had talked about surviving domestic abuse without mentioning Depp. The "Justice League" star has now counter-sued Depp for $100 million.

The ongoing public trial has amused viewers without fail due to the sheer bizarreness of its nature. In a stand-out sequence, Depp accused Heard of leaving feces on their bed as a 'prank' when nearing the end of their relationship.

While Heard has denied the accusations, Depp's supporter Suplee believes even babies know better than to leave feces on the bed. The "American History X" star further told The Schmo:

"It's a no-go. Even with babies, that's a no-go. They know better. you don't s**t on the bed."

When Ethan Suplee discussed his body image issues with Joe Rogan

Ethan Suplee has roughly lost and gained a 1000 pounds over the course of his life. The MMA enthusiast reportedly weighed 200 lbs at the age of 10, when his parents put him on a diet plan.

Since then, Suplee has shifted from one diet plan to another without ever getting the desired results. However, the "Remember the Titans" star has incredibly transformed his body in the recent past after switching to strength training and healthy eating.

Regardless, Suplee hasn't had a respite from his long-term body image issues yet. Revealing intimate details about his state of mind, the actor told Joe Rogan on the renowned JRE podcast:

"It's incredibly satisfying, but look. The reality is that I have mental illness and I don't look at myself and think, 'God I look great.' I see nothing but negative stuff every day and I try to convince myself."

To improve his mindset, Suplee focuses on particular parts of his body that enhance his achievements the most. The 45-year-old further told the UFC color commentator:

"Usually it's my traps. I can look at my traps because [they're] lean—there's not a bunch of loose skin hanging there. They're not all scarred up from surgeries. I look at my traps and go, 'Okay that looks good.' And based on that I can start to feel okay about myself."

Watch Suplee's interview with Rogan below:

Edited by David Andrew