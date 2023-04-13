Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir has staked his claim to be the first fighter to welcome Alex Pereira to the 205-pound division.

Earlier today, 'Poatan' announced that his next fight in the UFC will be at light heavyweight. The former middleweight champion was KO'd by his rival Israel Adesanya during their rematch at UFC 287, handing the title back to his adversary.

The Brazilian's loss was his first in the organization and it appears now that the trilogy bout with 'The Last Stylebender' is not on the cards for the time being.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram, Alex Pereira confirmed his future in the heavier division:

"Like I promised, I'll announce you big news on my channel. My next fight will be in 205! Yeah, you heard right, my next fight will be at 205lbs."

Following Pereira's announcement, Oezdemir took to Instagram to immediately call out the Brazilian. 'No Time' used an image of himself with a stern stare, welcoming 'Poatan' into his division.

"👀 @alexpoatanpereira #welcometo205"

Oezdemir has suffered from mixed form since his unsuccessful attempt to win the 205-pound strap from Daniel Cormier in 2018. After initially earning his shot following a three-fight win streak, his loss to 'DC' has led to a 3-6 record in his last nine appearances.

Should a fight materialize between the two heavy hitters, it could prove to be the perfect welcome fight for Pereira or the big name win Oezdemir has needed for some time.

Henry Cejudo pleads with Alex Pereira to push for trilogy bout with Israel Adesanya

Following Israel Adesanya's stunning KO victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287, Henry Cejudo believes Pereira will regret not pushing for an immediate rematch.

In the long rivalry between Pereira and Adesanya, the pair have faced one another four times, twice in kickboxing and now twice in MMA. 'The Last Stylebender's' first victory over the Brazilian at UFC 287 means the pair are now 1-1 in MMA, with 'Poatan' leading the overall series 3-1.

Discussing the UFC 287 main event on his YouTube channel, Cejudo urged Pereira to reconsider his decision to move up to 205 pounds. According to 'Triple C', 'Poatan' must push for the fight with the Nigerian-New Zealander once again, because he mocked his son:

"I just wanted to let you [Alex Pereira] know as a brother, you need to fight for a rematch. You cannot let this rivalry settle like this... He cannot be demanding that with this victory... Especially with the fact that he pointed at your son and did what he did. You cannot let things settle this way... As a father, I want you to return and do what needs to be done."

Catch Cejudo's comments here:

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



The rivalry is 1-1 in MMA (and 3-1 in combat sports), the chapter ain't closed until you run it back.



FULL 📽️: @AlexPereiraUFC you have unfinished business with Israel Adesanya before you move to light heavyweight.The rivalry is 1-1 in MMA (and 3-1 in combat sports), the chapter ain't closed until you run it back. @danawhite give this man his rematch!FULL 📽️: youtu.be/3UpGIhUBlxw .@AlexPereiraUFC you have unfinished business with Israel Adesanya before you move to light heavyweight.The rivalry is 1-1 in MMA (and 3-1 in combat sports), the chapter ain't closed until you run it back. @danawhite give this man his rematch!FULL 📽️: youtu.be/3UpGIhUBlxw https://t.co/gITvHm8WOM

